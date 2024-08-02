Technology News
Vivo X200 Leaked Dummy Unit Shows Design; Vivo X200 Pro Battery Details Surface Online

Vivo X200 Pro could get a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 August 2024 19:36 IST
Vivo X200 Leaked Dummy Unit Shows Design; Vivo X200 Pro Battery Details Surface Online

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 is expected to succeed the Vivo X100 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 series is expected to succeed the Vivo X100 lineup
  • The series is expected to include a base and a Pro model
  • The Vivo X200 may get a 50-megapixel cutomised Sony main camera
Vivo X200 series is expected to launch as the successor to the Vivo X100 lineup. Although the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro debuted in India in January this year, the phones were initially unveiled in China in November 2023 and were introduced globally in December. The company has yet to confirm the upcoming handsets or their launch timeline, but details about the Vivo X200 phones have recently been doing rounds of the rumour mill. A new leak shows the purported design of a leaked Vivo X200 dummy unit, while another tipster has suggested the battery specifications of the Vivo X200 Pro.

Vivo X200 Design, Features (Expected)

A dummy unit of the Vivo X200 was shared in a Weibo post by tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese). The rear camera module is seen within a centrally placed circular module surrounded by a silver ring.

vivo x200 weibo experience more x200

Vivo X200 dummy unit
Photo Credit: Weibo/Experience More

The Vivo X200 also appears to have a slightly curved display with very slim uniform bezels. The front camera position is seen in a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the panel. The bottom edge shows a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, alongside a mic and a SIM tray slot.

Earlier leaks claim that the Vivo X200 could carry a 50-megapixel customised Sony main camera, a 3x mid-range telephoto lens and a 1.5K display.

Vivo X200 Pro Battery, Other Features (Expected)

Another tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed in a Weibo post that the Vivo X200 Pro may feature a battery with a capacity larger than 6,000mAh. To mitigate concerns about the phone's weight and thickness due to a large battery, the company may use fibreglass material for the body, similar to what is used in the Vivo X Fold 3 series handsets, the tipster added.

Previous leaks by the same tipster suggest that the Vivo X200 Pro may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and a triple rear camera unit including a periscope lens. The phone is also tipped to get a 6.7 or 6.8-inch slightly curved 1.5K display.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 to Kick Off Next Week; Deals Revealed

