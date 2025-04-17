Technology News
CMF Phone 2 Pro Confirmed to Come With Transparent Protective Cover In-The-Box

CMF Phone 2 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 April 2025 18:20 IST
CMF Phone 2 Pro Confirmed to Come With Transparent Protective Cover In-The-Box

CMF Phone 1 (pictured) comes with an interchangeable back cover

Highlights
  • CMF Phone 2 Pro is teased to have a textured back panel
  • The handset may come with a triple rear camera unit
  • The CMF Phone 2 Pro will have a thin, lightweight build
CMF Phone 2 Pro will be unveiled globally, including in India, on April 28. The company has not revealed the complete design yet, but a recent teaser suggests it will likely get a triple rear camera unit. The phone will also come with additional accessories in the box, a senior company official confirmed in a social media post. Previously, the official had also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come with a charger in the box in India. 

CMF Phone 2 Pro Launch: All We Know

Nothing co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis confirmed in an X post that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will come with a transparent protective back cover in-the-box. Evangelidis quoted his older post in which he announced that the handset will ship with a charging adapter. The wording of his older X post suggests that these accessories could be bundled with the smartphone exclusively in India. 

The image Evangelidis shared in his latest X post showed the top portion of the CMF Phone 2 Pro's transparent protective cover. The visible cutouts suggest that the handset may come with a triple rear camera unit.

An older leak showed the hands-on image of a CMF handset with a triple rear camera setup arranged in a triangular layout. Two circular sensors are arranged vertically on the top left corner of the rear panel, while the third sensor is placed in a smaller, round slot next to them, alongside an LED flash unit just below it.

Previous teasers from the company suggest that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will have a textured, interchangeable back panel. The company confirmed that the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC. It is claimed to offer support for 120fps frame rate for BGMI gaming, a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate and 53 percent network boost. It is said to have a thin and lightweight build.

Notably, the CMF Phone 1 has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and an interchangeable back cover. The phone, when launched, was priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations, respectively.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OTT Releases This Week (Apr 18 - Apr 24): The Stolen Girl, Logout, Khauf, and More

CMF Phone 2 Pro Confirmed to Come With Transparent Protective Cover In-The-Box
