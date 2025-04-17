CMF Phone 2 Pro will be unveiled globally, including in India, on April 28. The company has not revealed the complete design yet, but a recent teaser suggests it will likely get a triple rear camera unit. The phone will also come with additional accessories in the box, a senior company official confirmed in a social media post. Previously, the official had also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come with a charger in the box in India.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Launch: All We Know

Nothing co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis confirmed in an X post that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will come with a transparent protective back cover in-the-box. Evangelidis quoted his older post in which he announced that the handset will ship with a charging adapter. The wording of his older X post suggests that these accessories could be bundled with the smartphone exclusively in India.

Oh and this as well in the box...✌️ https://t.co/R9PPjS2CPX pic.twitter.com/t7qsnfxRox — Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) April 17, 2025

The image Evangelidis shared in his latest X post showed the top portion of the CMF Phone 2 Pro's transparent protective cover. The visible cutouts suggest that the handset may come with a triple rear camera unit.

An older leak showed the hands-on image of a CMF handset with a triple rear camera setup arranged in a triangular layout. Two circular sensors are arranged vertically on the top left corner of the rear panel, while the third sensor is placed in a smaller, round slot next to them, alongside an LED flash unit just below it.

Previous teasers from the company suggest that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will have a textured, interchangeable back panel. The company confirmed that the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC. It is claimed to offer support for 120fps frame rate for BGMI gaming, a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate and 53 percent network boost. It is said to have a thin and lightweight build.

Notably, the CMF Phone 1 has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and an interchangeable back cover. The phone, when launched, was priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations, respectively.