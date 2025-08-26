As a new week begins, Telugu OTT platforms have lined up their fresh release to keep the audience hooked. From inspiring and entertaining talent shows to engaging dramas and devotional sagas. There is a plethora of options to engage in this week ahead. As Telugu Cinema is buzzing at the box office, some of the top releases include Indian Idol Telugu, Kothapallilo Okappudu, Constable Kanakkam, Janaki Vs State of Kerala, available on platforms like Aha, OttPlay and more.

Top Telugu OTT Releases This Month

Kothapallilo Okappudu

Release Date: August 22, 2025

August 22, 2025 OTT Platform: Aha

Aha Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Cast: Ravindra Vijay, Manoj Chandra, Prem Sagar, Monika T, Usha Bonela, Shining Phani, Abhriram Mahankali, Bongu Sathi and Banerjee.

Directed by Praveen Paruchuri, who was also the director of Kancharapalem. Kothapallilo Okkappudu is Rana Daggubati's latest presentation, a rural comedy with newcomers in the lead roles. The movie's emotional chord and rustic flavor have connected deeply with the audience. It is a story of a village boy whose life changes upside down due to a tragic incident.

Constable Kanakam

Release Date: August 14, 2025

August 14, 2025 OTT Platform: ETV Win and OTTplay Premium

ETV Win and OTTplay Premium Genre: Cop Drama

Cop Drama Cast: Rajeev Kanakala, Varsha Bollamma, Ramana Bhargav, Prem Sagar, Megha Lekha, Kishore Kumar Polimera, Srinivas Avasarala, Jwala Koti, and Rakendu Mouli.

Directed by Prashant Kumar Dimmala, the show covers the story of a small-town female who solves a complex case independently. Varsha Bollamma is the female lead along with Rajeev Kanakala. She solves a case where women from a region keep disappearing near the Advigutta forest. As the female lead is presented with the news of her close friend's disappearance, she thoroughly investigates the case.

Sir Madam

Release Date: August 22, 2025

August 22, 2025 OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Cast: Vijay Sethupati, Nithya Menon, Kaali Venkat, Yogi Babu, Roshini Haripriyan, Vettai Muthukumar, Nandhini Myna, Aruldos, Chemban Vinod Jose, Saravanan, Deepa Shankar, and R.K. Suresh.

The Vijay Sethupati and Nithya Menon starrer Sir Madam hit the OTT platform Prime Video on August 22nd, 2025. Directed and written by Pandiraj and produced by Sathya Jyoti Films. The movie centers around Agasaveeran, a tiffin center owned by Vijay Sethupati in the film. This is their family business; he runs it with his wife, Arasi, who plays with Nithiya Menen. They are in a very close relationship until a three-month minor split comes in and becomes the reason for arguments, which even causes them to separate and leads to a petition.

Maareesan

Release Date: August 22, 2025

August 22, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Thriller

Thriller Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Sithara, Kovai Sarala, Haritha, Renuka, Vivek Prasanna, S Rajapandi, Saravana Subbiah, Livingston, Krishna, Thenappan P.L., and Telephone Raja.

Sudheesh Sankar directs Maaresan, and Krishna Moorthy writes the story. Maareesan marks the reunion of Mollywood Fahadh Faasil and Kollywood actor Vadivelu. It is a Tamil movie, but the dubbed version is now available on Netflix in Telugu. The film follows the story of a man called Daya, a thief, attempting to loot a house. During the incident, he comes across Velayudham in a very unexpected situation.

Prema Katha

Release Date: August 21, 2025

August 21, 2025 OTT Platform: ETV Win

ETV Win Genre: Romance

Romance Cast: Kishore Ksd, Vinay Mahadev, Netra Sadhu, Diya Seetapalli, and Raj Tirandsu and it is written and directed by Shivshakti Red De.

The plot of Prema Katha revolves around two young individuals who come from two very contrasting backgrounds; the two meet by destiny. Kishore Ksd is the main lead, a carefree, ambitious person who believes in chasing his dreams before settling down. On the other hand, Diya Seetapalli is an introvert who is more driven towards relationships and emotional bonds, making her stronger. Their love story begins with light-hearted moments, misunderstandings and the innocent love charm that young age brings.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Release Date: August 20, 2025

August 20, 2025 OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Genre: Action

Action Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Sathyaraj, Vikramjeet Virk, Sunil, Nassar, Subbaraju, Raghu Babu, Easwari Rao, Kabir Duhan Singh, Nihar Kapoor, Dalip Tahil, Sachin Khedekar, Nargis Fakri, Nora Fatehi, Salim Panda and more.

Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Jyoti Krishna, the movie is set in 1650. Veera Mallu is the first man to have revolted against the Mughals. The story follows Veera Mallu, a Robin Hood-like figure, who initially impresses the king of Kollur, but later goes against him. He later teams up with Panchami, escapes, and very soon grabs the attention of Qutub Shah, who assigns him a task of retrieving the Koh-i-noor diamond from the Mughals. His confrontation with Aurangzeb leads to much more than just a mission. The movie is now streaming on Prime Video.

Su From So

Release Date: Coming Soon

Coming Soon OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Cast: Raj B Shetty, Shanil Guru, J. P. Tuminadu, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Raj Panaje, Sandhya Arakre, Pushparaj Bollar, and Mime Ramdash

Directed and written by J.P. Tuminadu, the movie is set in a coastal village, Marlur, near Someshwara. The story follows a young man named Ashoka, who is carefree. His innocent crush spirals into rumors of being possessed by Sulochana, thereby upending some funny scenes at the village through comedic supernatural events

Other OTT Telugu OTT Releases This Month