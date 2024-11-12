Best Bollywood Movies on OTT Platforms to Binge Watch Online

Viewers have the chance to immerse themselves in a lineup of diverse Bollywood films available on popular streaming platforms. From visually stunning adventures to heartfelt dramas, each movie promises unique entertainment for the holiday season. Here's a selection of films that cater to every cinematic taste, bringing themes of friendship, patriotism, mythology and humour right into viewers' homes.

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is a spectacular visual journey combining mythology and modern storytelling. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, this film features intricate action sequences and top-notch VFX, making it ideal for fans of fantasy and adventure.

Available on Disney+ Hotstar

Sardar Udham

In a powerful portrayal, Vicky Kaushal stars as Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter, in this Shoojit Sircar-directed historical drama. Known for its intense narrative, Sardar Udham offers viewers a deeply moving experience of patriotism and sacrifice, perfect for those seeking a thoughtful Diwali watch.

Available on Amazon Prime Video

Shershaah

Inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra, Shershaah is a war drama that brings a mix of action and emotion to the screen. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's performances in this biographical story of bravery make it an inspiring addition to a Diwali viewing list.

Available on Amazon Prime Video

Gehraiyaan

Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, Gehraiyaan delves into complex human relationships. Known for its intense and layered storyline, the film is suited for those looking to explore themes of love, betrayal and self-reflection.

Available on Amazon Prime Video

Laal Singh Chaddha

An adaptation of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha brings Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan together in a tale of resilience and destiny. The film's uplifting narrative about overcoming life's challenges offers a heartening choice for the Diwali season.

Available on Netflix

Jugjugg Jeeyo

A light-hearted family drama, Jugjugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, presenting themes of family unity and love. The blend of humour and emotion in this film makes it an ideal watch for festive gatherings.

Available on Amazon Prime Video

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

For a dose of laughter and spooks, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan brings a comedic twist to the horror genre. The film, a blockbuster upon release, is perfect for viewers seeking lighter, enjoyable content this Diwali.

Available on Netflix

Mimi

Kriti Sanon stars in Mimi, a film that balances themes of surrogacy and motherhood with warmth and humour. Known for its emotional depth, it's a feel-good choice for viewers in the festive spirit.

Available on Netflix

Uunchai

Uunchai tells the story of three elderly friends who embark on a transformative journey to the Himalayas, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. This film about friendship and adventure makes for an inspiring Diwali watch.

Available on ZEE5

Sooryavanshi

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is packed with high-octane action and a patriotic storyline. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, it's an ideal Diwali pick for fans of energetic and heroic dramas.

Available on Netflix

Pathaan

For a thrilling cinematic experience, Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham offers intense action sequences and an engaging plot, making it a must-watch for the festive season.

Available on Amazon Prime Video

This curated selection offers something for every viewer, making the upcoming holiday season at home a memorable cinematic experience.