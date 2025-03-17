Azaad Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan's Bollywood debut, Azaad, is a film set in 1920s India. It intertwines an emotional story with the country's struggle for independence. A significant focus is placed on the bond between a young stable boy and a black horse named Azaad, which plays a crucial role in the rebellion led by Ajay Devgn's character. Azaad has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, with Netflix acquiring its digital rights. The film will be available for streaming from March 14, following its theatrical run.

When and Where to Watch Azaad

You can watch Azaad from March 14 only on Netflix. Its availability on the streaming platform will allow a wider audience to experience the historical drama.

Official Trailer and Plot of Azaad

The official trailer showcased the intense atmosphere of Azaad, providing a glimpse into its period setting and emotional depth. The story follows Ajay Devgn's character, a rebel leader fighting against oppression, and his connection with a remarkable black horse, Azaad. A young stable boy's journey intertwines with the rebellion, forming the core of the narrative. Themes of loyalty, courage, and resistance are at the forefront, with striking visuals capturing the era's essence.

Cast and Crew of Azaad

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra in key roles. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad has been co-produced by the director along with Abhishek Nayyar. The production team also includes associate producer Pashan Jal, with the screenplay crafted by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair, and Chandan Arora.

Reception of Azaad

The film didn't perform as expected in the theatres, making a lifetime collection of only Rs. 6.92 crore. It also has an average IMDb rating of 4.6 / 10.