Asus ROG Phone 9 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench ML With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 24GB RAM

It was reportedly spotted on Geekbench ML with model number ASUSAI250E.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 November 2024 11:30 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 9 is teased to arrive with AI features

Highlights
  • Asus already announced that the ROG Phone 9 will launch on November 19
  • It is tipped to carry a 5,800mAh battery
  • The listing show machine learning capabilities of the Asus ROG Phone 9
Asus ROG Phone 9 will be officially launched later this week. Following Qualcomm's unveiling of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset last month, Asus confirmed that the ROG Phone 9 would use the flagship SoC. Now, ahead of the launch, the handset has been reportedly spotted in the Geekbench ML online database suggesting key specifications. The Geekbench ML listing supposedly shows the ROG Phone 9 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Android 15, and 24GB of RAM.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Spotted in the Geekbench Online Database

MySmartPrice has spotted the Asus ROG Phone 9 on the Geekbench ML listing with model number ASUSAI250E. The listing dated November 8 supposedly shows that the handset will ship with 24GB of RAM and Android 15 operating system. As per the listing, the phone scored 1,812 points in Geekbench's Core ML Neural Engine Interference test. This test measures the device's machine-learning capabilities and evaluates how efficiently the handset would run neural network models.

asus rog phone 9 mysmartprice Asus ROG Phone 9

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

 

The listing also indicates that Asus ROG Phone 9 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The octa-core chipset has a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 4.32GHz and a base frequency of 3.53GHz.

Asus has confirmed that the ROG Phone 9 will launch on November 19 and come equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The gaming-focused phone will be launched at Asus's virtual “AI On, Game On” launch event, which suggests it will ship with AI-based gaming features.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Specifications

As per past leaks, the Asus ROG Phone 9 will sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung Flexible LTPO AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It could pack a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700 main camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor size, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

The Asus ROG Phone 9 is tipped to pack a 5,800mAh battery with 65W wired charging support and wireless charging support.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google's Quick Share App Now Available for Snapdragon X Elite, Other ARM Devices Running Windows 11

