Asus ROG Phone 9 will be officially launched later this week. Following Qualcomm's unveiling of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset last month, Asus confirmed that the ROG Phone 9 would use the flagship SoC. Now, ahead of the launch, the handset has been reportedly spotted in the Geekbench ML online database suggesting key specifications. The Geekbench ML listing supposedly shows the ROG Phone 9 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Android 15, and 24GB of RAM.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Spotted in the Geekbench Online Database

MySmartPrice has spotted the Asus ROG Phone 9 on the Geekbench ML listing with model number ASUSAI250E. The listing dated November 8 supposedly shows that the handset will ship with 24GB of RAM and Android 15 operating system. As per the listing, the phone scored 1,812 points in Geekbench's Core ML Neural Engine Interference test. This test measures the device's machine-learning capabilities and evaluates how efficiently the handset would run neural network models.

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

The listing also indicates that Asus ROG Phone 9 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The octa-core chipset has a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 4.32GHz and a base frequency of 3.53GHz.

Asus has confirmed that the ROG Phone 9 will launch on November 19 and come equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The gaming-focused phone will be launched at Asus's virtual “AI On, Game On” launch event, which suggests it will ship with AI-based gaming features.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Specifications

As per past leaks, the Asus ROG Phone 9 will sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung Flexible LTPO AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It could pack a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700 main camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor size, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

The Asus ROG Phone 9 is tipped to pack a 5,800mAh battery with 65W wired charging support and wireless charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.