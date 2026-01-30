Technology News
Gandhi Talks OTT Release Details: Everything You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swami's Silent Film

Gandhi Talks is a Vijay Sethupathi-starrer silent comedy drama film that is set to hit the theatres. The background score has been given by A R Rahman.

Updated: 30 January 2026 17:29 IST
Gandhi Talks OTT Release Details: Everything You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swami’s Silent Film

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Gandhi Talks is release on Zee5.

Highlights
  • Gandhi Talks is an Indian silent comedy drama film
  • It stars Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swami in the key roles
  • Hitting the theatres on January 30th, 2026
Gandhi Talks is a silent comedy drama film that stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. This film will hit the theatres on January 30th, 2026. The film follows an unemployed man, who, in desperate need of money, attempts to rob a business tycoon who, himself, is facing financial and personal losses. The film's storytelling has been led by music, and it consists of zero dialogue. The makers are hopeful for a positive response, as the sequences are promised to be engaging, with a strong starcast.

When and Where to Watch Gandhi Talks

According to multiple reports, Zee 5 has attained the streaming rights of this film after its theatrical run. However, the OTT release date will be confirmed soon, but it is anticipated that the film will hit digital screens sometime in February.

Official Trailer and Plot of Gandhi Talks

This silent film revolves around Mahadev (Played by Vijay Sethupathi), an unemployed man who resides in a chawl with his ailing mother. Mahadev's need for Rs. 50,000 for a government job turns his life upside down when he decides to take the wrong way. He, along with a local thief (Portrayed by Arvind Swami), attempts to rob a wealthy business tycoon, Mohan Bosman. However, Bosman himself is struggling with personal and financial losses. As the two collide, the intersection within the plot then explores themes of greed, corruption, and social inequality.

Cast and Crew of Gandhi Talks

Written and directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, this film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swami in the key roles. The other star cast includes Aditi Rao Hydari, Mahesh Manjrekar, Siddharth Jadhav, and more. The background score has been given by A.R. Rahman, whereas Ashish Mhatre is the editor.

Reception of Gandhi Talks

The film is yet to be released in the theatres; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Further reading: Gandhi Talks, comedy-drama film, OTT release, ZEE5, IMDb
Xiaomi Reportedly Expands Android 16-Based HyperOS 3.1 Beta Access to More Smartphones
Vivo V70, V70 Elite Confirmed to Launch in India With Snapdragon Chipsets
Gandhi Talks OTT Release Details: Everything You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swami’s Silent Film
