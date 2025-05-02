Technology News
Paraman Now Streaming On Sun NXT: What You Need to Know

Watch Paraman, the story of a farmer who fights against all odds to get his land back. Will he make it? Watch now only on Sun NXT

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 May 2025 11:58 IST
Paraman Now Streaming On Sun NXT: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: SunNxt

Paraman is now streaming on Sun NXT

Highlights
  • Paraman is a Tamil drama movie currently streaming on Sun NXT
  • The movie revolves around the story of a farmer who fights conspiracies
  • Paraman is available in the Tamil language only
Paraman is a Tamil drama movie which has been directed by J. Sabarish. The movie revolves around a story of farmer Paraman, who faces a conspiracy planned by his partner, Sadai. This movie is a blend of powerful conspiracies, and twists and turns which makes the audience go wow. Paraman is now streaming on Sun NXT, the Indian platform which streams movies in multiple languages. Currently, Paraman is available in Tamil language only.

When and Where to Watch Paraman

Paraman is now streaming on Sun NXT. The viewers will need to subscribe to this Indian OTT platform to access movies.

Official Trailer and Plot of Paraman

This J. Sabarish directorial is a story of a farmer, Paraman, portrayed by the talented Supergood Subramani, who wins his land in a court case, when his partner, Sadai, prepares a fake document to seize the land. But the relief did not stay for long as the government sent him the notice to take over his land for the development of a bypass road. Paraman, again knocks the doors of the court to fight against this conspiracy. Meanwhile, he loses his home, and his son is sent to prison. All he has left is with his wife.

Will he be able to make it? Watch this story of betrayal, fight, and conspiracy only on Sun NXT.

Cast and Crew of Paraman

Paraman is embedded with a star-studded cast which features prominent names like Supergood Subramani, Vaiyapuri, Pala Karuppaiyah, Hello Kandasamy, Vetrivel Raja and Meesai Rajendran. The director, producer, and editor of Paraman is J. Sabarish, whereas, Idayanilavan is the writer. The face behind cinematography is Sibi Sadasivam and the music has been composed by Thameem Ansari.

Reception of Paraman

Paraman was released theatrically in November, 2024 where it received massive amounts of love and support from both audience and critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.8/10

 

