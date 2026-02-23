3 Roses Season 2 Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch it Online

One of the most anticipated seasons of the Telugu series, 3 Roses, is finally streaming on digital screens. Season 2 of this romance comedy series is packed with high entertainment and thrills, as the three girls will get entangled in a web of lies, crime, and chaos. While they navigate their personal and professional lives, the series is delivering ultimate high-voltage drama with a perfect blend of comedy and romance. The sequences of the series are promising, and Eesha Rabba reprises her role as the lead.

When and Where to Watch 3 Roses Season 2

The second season is exclusively on AhaTamil. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of 3 Roses Season 2

Created by Maruthi, this Aha original series revolves around three friends who are set in Mumbai city and trying their best to balance their lives between professions and relationships. As they collectively launch a new Ad agency, they are unaware of the trouble waiting for them. A France-returned gangster is on the hunt for the girls and sends spies after them. Furthermore, as they navigate their lives, the chaos surfaces, and what unfolds next is highly entertaining.

Cast and Crew of 3 Roses Season 2

This new season has been directed by Kiran K Karavalla, while SKN has produced the show. This series has been co-written by Ravi Namburii and Sandeep Bolla. It stars Eesha Rabba in the lead role, and has been joined by Rashi Singh and Kushitha Kallapu. Also, Harsha Chemudu and Satya star in the key roles.

Reception of 3 Roses Season 2

The series has recently been released on the digital screens, with other episodes awaited. Henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable. Also, the IMDb rating of the first season is 5.3/10. \