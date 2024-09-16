Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 16 Launch Offers: How to Buy New iPhone Models at Lower Prices

Users can pre-order the new iPhone 16 series at a discounted price on the India iStore.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 September 2024 17:42 IST
iPhone 16 Launch Offers: How to Buy New iPhone Models at Lower Prices

Photo Credit: Apple

You can get an additional exchange value of Rs. 20,000 on trading in an older phone

Highlights
  • IndiaiStore is offering a cashback of Rs. 5,000 on purchasing iPhone 16
  • The iPhone 16 series was launched by Apple on September 9
  • Apple Store is also offering exchange offers on pre-ordering the device
Advertisement

iPhone 16 series was unveiled by Apple at the “It's Glowtime” event on September 9. The series, comprising the base model, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, are now available to pre-order on the online Apple Store and at other major e-tailers. While the smartphones are available at a premium price point, there are some ways users can pre-order the devices at a lower price than the launch price. If you're planning to buy one of the new iPhone 16 models, this is how you can get them for cheaper.

iPhone 16 Series Offers on the IndiaiStore Website

The IndiaiStore, or iStore website has a couple of offers for those who want to pre-order the iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16 base model with 128GB of inbuilt storage is priced at Rs. 79,900, but on the seller's website, users can claim a cashback of Rs. 5,000 on the smartphone by using credit cards of ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI. The same offer is also available on using ICICI Bank debit cards.

Additionally, buyers can get up to Rs. 20,000 as exchange value when trading an older smartphone. The website also claims to offer an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 6,000 as an add-on. Notably, the full trade-in value can be availed upon exchanging a good-condition iPhone 13 with 64GB of inbuilt storage.

Similarly, the same offer is applicable on pre-ordering the iPhone 16 Plus. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro models will fetch consumers a cashback of Rs. 4,000 and the same exchange offers.

iPhone 16 Series Offers on the Apple Store

While the Apple Store does not offer any cashback while pre-booking a device, consumers can get an exchange offer on trading in an older smartphone on the website. Gadgets 360 staff members verified that upon trading in the iPhone 15 Pro, users can get an exchange value of Rs. 61,500. To check the trade-in value of other smartphones, interested individuals can go to the website and add the serial number of their smartphone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16, Apple, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Sale Date, Bank Offers, Best Deals on Mobiles, Laptops, and More

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Launch Offers: How to Buy New iPhone Models at Lower Prices
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Announces Dates for Big Billion Days Sale 2024: See Offers
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Begins on This Date
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Neo With Moto AI, IP68 Rating Debuts in India: See Price
  4. iPhone 16 Plus High in Demand, iPhone 16 Pro Pre-Orders Saw Decline: Report
  5. Earth Might Get a Mini Moon Temporarily Due to This Rare Phenomenon
  6. New AI Tool in Disney+ Hotstar Will Consume Less Data Streaming Videos
  7. Meta Will Train Its AI on UK Users' Public Data on Facebook, Instagram
#Latest Stories
  1. Greenhouse Gas is Rising Rapidly in Atmosphere Due to Human Activities, Highlights New Report
  2. Why We Forget Thoughts Instantly? Brain Functions Behind Memory Loss Explained
  3. iPhone 16 Launch Offers: How to Buy New iPhone Models at Lower Prices
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Nothing Announces Offers on Ear A, CMF Watch Pro and Other Products
  5. Clipper Malware Poses Threat to Crypto Transactions: Binance Urges Users to Triple-Check Withdrawal Addresses
  6. Disney+ Hotstar Introduces New AI Video Optimisation Tool to Offer Data-Efficient Viewing Experience
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Date Announced; Discounts on iPhone 13, Others Teased
  8. Archaeologists Unearth 2,300-Year-Old Ancient Celtic Helmet in Poland’s Lysa Gora
  9. Apple Watch SE With Plastic Body a Work in Progress, Launch Expected in 2025: Report
  10. Google’s Circle to Search Feature Might Be Rolling Out to More Android Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »