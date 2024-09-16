iPhone 16 Launch Offers: How to Buy New iPhone Models at Lower Prices

iPhone 16 series was unveiled by Apple at the “It's Glowtime” event on September 9. The series, comprising the base model, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, are now available to pre-order on the online Apple Store and at other major e-tailers. While the smartphones are available at a premium price point, there are some ways users can pre-order the devices at a lower price than the launch price. If you're planning to buy one of the new iPhone 16 models, this is how you can get them for cheaper.

iPhone 16 Series Offers on the IndiaiStore Website

The IndiaiStore, or iStore website has a couple of offers for those who want to pre-order the iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16 base model with 128GB of inbuilt storage is priced at Rs. 79,900, but on the seller's website, users can claim a cashback of Rs. 5,000 on the smartphone by using credit cards of ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI. The same offer is also available on using ICICI Bank debit cards.

Additionally, buyers can get up to Rs. 20,000 as exchange value when trading an older smartphone. The website also claims to offer an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 6,000 as an add-on. Notably, the full trade-in value can be availed upon exchanging a good-condition iPhone 13 with 64GB of inbuilt storage.

Similarly, the same offer is applicable on pre-ordering the iPhone 16 Plus. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro models will fetch consumers a cashback of Rs. 4,000 and the same exchange offers.

iPhone 16 Series Offers on the Apple Store

While the Apple Store does not offer any cashback while pre-booking a device, consumers can get an exchange offer on trading in an older smartphone on the website. Gadgets 360 staff members verified that upon trading in the iPhone 15 Pro, users can get an exchange value of Rs. 61,500. To check the trade-in value of other smartphones, interested individuals can go to the website and add the serial number of their smartphone.