Indian Penal Law is a Tamil thriller and action movie. When a corrupt officer uses the car of a taxi driver, he gets involved in a crime. The driver has to face false allegations, and he has to battle for justice and survive in Madurai. In his struggle for truth and reality, he has to face a lot of problems and events. The story is set against the backdrop of Madurai and how he faces the court to take himself out of the injustice that happens to him.

When and Where to Watch

Indian Penal Law has been dropped on Tentkotta. Viewers can enjoy it through a paid subscription. It was released in theatres on November 28, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

Gunasekaran lives in Madurai with his wife, Vasanthi, and his young sister. He was earlier employed by a private company but had to resign and faced a financial crunch. Circumstantially, he had to buy a car and then work as a taxi driver. Anbu is a food delivery driver who loves Kanimozhi, who is the younger sister of Gunasekaran. One day, Gunasekaran gets into an accident and injures himself. Then, he cannot drive. During the meantime, Muthukaruppan, who is a police officer, beats a man to death in the cells. He gets him responsible for it and arrests him. Then the next part of the plot comes.

Cast and Crew

The movie was written and directed by Karunanithi. Abhirami, Aranganathan, Kishore Kumar G, and Dileepan have played important roles. The movie has been produced by G.R. Madha Krishnan under the Radha Film International banner.

Reception

IPL has earned 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb. This movie has earned many recognitions and is loved by the audience.