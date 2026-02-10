Technology News
English Edition

Indian Penal Law Streaming Now on Tentkotta: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Thriller Movie?

Indian Penal Law (2025) is a high-intensity Tamil thriller featuring a powerful narrative about corruption, survival, and justice.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 February 2026 14:44 IST
Indian Penal Law Streaming Now on Tentkotta: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Thriller Movie?

Photo Credit: Tentkotta

Indian Penal Law has been dropped on Tentkotta . It was released in theatres on November 28, 2025.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Now streaming on Tentkotta after its theatrical release on November 28
  • Thrilling plot about a taxi driver falsely accused by a corrupt police
  • Strong performances by Abhirami, Aranganathan, Kishore Kumar G, and Dilee
Advertisement

Indian Penal Law is a Tamil thriller and action movie. When a corrupt officer uses the car of a taxi driver, he gets involved in a crime. The driver has to face false allegations, and he has to battle for justice and survive in Madurai. In his struggle for truth and reality, he has to face a lot of problems and events. The story is set against the backdrop of Madurai and how he faces the court to take himself out of the injustice that happens to him.

When and Where to Watch

Indian Penal Law has been dropped on Tentkotta. Viewers can enjoy it through a paid subscription. It was released in theatres on November 28, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

Gunasekaran lives in Madurai with his wife, Vasanthi, and his young sister. He was earlier employed by a private company but had to resign and faced a financial crunch. Circumstantially, he had to buy a car and then work as a taxi driver. Anbu is a food delivery driver who loves Kanimozhi, who is the younger sister of Gunasekaran. One day, Gunasekaran gets into an accident and injures himself. Then, he cannot drive. During the meantime, Muthukaruppan, who is a police officer, beats a man to death in the cells. He gets him responsible for it and arrests him. Then the next part of the plot comes.

Cast and Crew

The movie was written and directed by Karunanithi. Abhirami, Aranganathan, Kishore Kumar G, and Dileepan have played important roles. The movie has been produced by G.R. Madha Krishnan under the Radha Film International banner.

Reception

IPL has earned 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb. This movie has earned many recognitions and is loved by the audience.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Indian Penal Law, thriller featuring a powerful, Tentkotta, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Pro Chipset to Have ‘Extremely’ High Price Tag, Tipster Claims
Anthropic’s AI Safety Lead Mrinak Sharma Resigns, Shares Letter Explaining Why
Indian Penal Law Streaming Now on Tentkotta: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Thriller Movie?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10a Will Go on Sale in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  2. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch
  3. Oppo K14x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Leaked
  5. Infinix Note 60 Pro Officially Teased; Check Out Colourways, Specifications
  6. WhatsApp Web Finally Introduces This Long-Awaited Feature for Some Users
  7. iQOO 15R Confirmed to Launch in India Soon With This 1.5K AMOLED Display
  8. Oppo K14x 5G Launch Today: Know Price in India, Specifications and More
  9. OpenAI Begins Showing Ads to These ChatGPT Users in the US
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 600 Lite Runs Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, Android 16
  2. iQOO 15R Display Features, IP Ratings and Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Playground Games Details New Forza Horizon 6 Features: Car Meets, Seasonal Changes and More
  4. OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and More Go on Sale at Discounted Prices With Valentine’s Day Offers
  5. Mindiyum Paranjum Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Plot, and More
  6. Indian Penal Law Streaming Now on Tentkotta: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Thriller Movie?
  7. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT Release: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Film
  8. Accused OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Apple's Next AirPods Pro Model Tipped to Feature Cameras, Could Launch Without Price Hike
  10. Snapdragon X2 Elite vs Apple M5: Qualcomm's Chip Outdoes Apple Silicon in Multi-Core Benchmarks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »