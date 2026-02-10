Written and directed by Arun Bose, Mindiyum Paranjum is a 2025 Malayalam Romance drama film, which has finally marked its presence on the digital screens. The film is light-hearted and follows the story of a long-distance relationship of a married couple who navigate their lives through separation, memories, and longing for reunion. The sequences are touching and filled with deep emotions. Also, the film has explored the emotional side of distance, rather than focusing entirely on physical aspects. The narrative is inspired from O'Henry's The Gift of the Magi.

When and Where to Watch Mindiyum Paranjum

The film is now streaming on Sun NXT. The viewer will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mindiyum Paranjum

Set in the serene backdrop of Kerala monsoon, the film follows Sanal (Played by Unni Mukundan) and Leena (Played by Aparna Balamurali), a married couple who go through long-distance, as Sanal works in the Gulf while Leena lives in Kerala. The plot of the film takes from the Cochin Airport, where Sanal leaves to meet Leena. Further, the film explores their distance as the duo navigate their lives by sharing warm memories, past traumas, unspoken conversations, and memories of joy. This film is deep in emotions, and the monsoons in the background make it even more wholesome to watch.

Cast and Crew of Mindiyum Paranjum

Written and directed by Arun Bose, accompanied by Mridul George, this film features Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles. The other cast includes Jude Anthany Joseph, Prasant Murali, Sohan Seenulala, and more. The film's music composition has been delivered by Soorja S. Kurup, while Madhu Ambat is the face behind cinematography.

Reception of Mindiyum Paranjum

The film was theatrically released on December 25th, 2025, where it did a remarkable job at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.2/10.