Technology News
English Edition

Mindiyum Paranjum Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Plot, and More

Mindiyum Paranjum is a Malayalam romance drama film that is now available to stream online. The film explores themes of long-distance relationships.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 February 2026 14:44 IST
Mindiyum Paranjum Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Plot, and More

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Mindiyum Paranjum is now streaming on Sun NXT.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Mindiyum Paranjum is a Malayalam romance drama film
  • It has been written and directed by Arun Bose
  • Streaming now, only on SunNXT
Advertisement

Written and directed by Arun Bose, Mindiyum Paranjum is a 2025 Malayalam Romance drama film, which has finally marked its presence on the digital screens. The film is light-hearted and follows the story of a long-distance relationship of a married couple who navigate their lives through separation, memories, and longing for reunion. The sequences are touching and filled with deep emotions. Also, the film has explored the emotional side of distance, rather than focusing entirely on physical aspects. The narrative is inspired from O'Henry's The Gift of the Magi.

When and Where to Watch Mindiyum Paranjum

The film is now streaming on Sun NXT. The viewer will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mindiyum Paranjum

Set in the serene backdrop of Kerala monsoon, the film follows Sanal (Played by Unni Mukundan) and Leena (Played by Aparna Balamurali), a married couple who go through long-distance, as Sanal works in the Gulf while Leena lives in Kerala. The plot of the film takes from the Cochin Airport, where Sanal leaves to meet Leena. Further, the film explores their distance as the duo navigate their lives by sharing warm memories, past traumas, unspoken conversations, and memories of joy. This film is deep in emotions, and the monsoons in the background make it even more wholesome to watch.

Cast and Crew of Mindiyum Paranjum

Written and directed by Arun Bose, accompanied by Mridul George, this film features Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles. The other cast includes Jude Anthany Joseph, Prasant Murali, Sohan Seenulala, and more. The film's music composition has been delivered by Soorja S. Kurup, while Madhu Ambat is the face behind cinematography.

Reception of Mindiyum Paranjum

The film was theatrically released on December 25th, 2025, where it did a remarkable job at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.2/10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mindiyum Paranjum, Malayalam romance drama, SunNXT, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo K14x 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
PS6 Tipped to Feature Up to 30GB of Unified Memory With Higher Bandwidth to Support Next-Gen Features
Mindiyum Paranjum Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Plot, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10a Will Go on Sale in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  2. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch
  3. Oppo K14x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Leaked
  5. Infinix Note 60 Pro Officially Teased; Check Out Colourways, Specifications
  6. WhatsApp Web Finally Introduces This Long-Awaited Feature for Some Users
  7. iQOO 15R Confirmed to Launch in India Soon With This 1.5K AMOLED Display
  8. Oppo K14x 5G Launch Today: Know Price in India, Specifications and More
  9. OpenAI Begins Showing Ads to These ChatGPT Users in the US
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 600 Lite Runs Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, Android 16
  2. iQOO 15R Display Features, IP Ratings and Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Playground Games Details New Forza Horizon 6 Features: Car Meets, Seasonal Changes and More
  4. OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and More Go on Sale at Discounted Prices With Valentine’s Day Offers
  5. Mindiyum Paranjum Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Plot, and More
  6. Indian Penal Law Streaming Now on Tentkotta: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Thriller Movie?
  7. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT Release: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Film
  8. Accused OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Apple's Next AirPods Pro Model Tipped to Feature Cameras, Could Launch Without Price Hike
  10. Snapdragon X2 Elite vs Apple M5: Qualcomm's Chip Outdoes Apple Silicon in Multi-Core Benchmarks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »