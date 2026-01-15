Technology News
English Edition

Anantha Streaming Now: Everything You Need to Know About the Tamil Spiritual Drama

Written and directed by Suresh Krishna, Anantha is a Tamil spiritual film that is now streaming on JioHotstar in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu languages. The film follows the teachings and lessons of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2026 00:12 IST
Anantha Streaming Now: Everything You Need to Know About the Tamil Spiritual Drama

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Anantha Streaming on JioHotstar.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Anantha is a Tamil Spiritual Film
  • It explores the power of faith in five real-life inspired stories
  • Streaming now, only on JioHotstar
Advertisement

Written and directed by Suresh Krishna, Anantha is a Tamil spiritual movie that has finally made its way to the digital screens. The film was announced in the year 2025, however, but was released recently. The film revolves around a renowned spiritual leader, Sri Sathya Sai Baba, whose impact on the lives of individuals and devotees is believed to be transformative. This film explores five touching stories whose lives were impacted by divine grace. The sequences are thought-provoking and intensely spiritual.

When and Where to Watch Anantha

The film is now streaming on JioHotstar, in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Anantha

This film is a collection of five real-life inspired stories, which have been acted by Jagapathi Babu and Suhasini Mani Ratnam. Portraying the philosophy of Love All, Serve All, this film comes as a biopic of the renowned Spiritual leader named Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The film delves deeper into the narratives where five stories explore the importance of divine power and how their faith transformed their lives. Significantly, the stories depict the teachings and lessons by Sri Sathya Sai Baba that further aim to spread his philosophies only for the betterment of the individuals.

Cast and Crew of Anantha

The film stars Jagapathi Babu and Suhasini Mani Ratnam in the lead roles playing different characters for five stories, accompanied by other stars like Rama Rao Jadhav, YG Mahendran, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Abhirami Venkatachalam. The film's music has been delivered by Deva, while S. Richard is the editor.

Reception of Anantha

The film has recently been released on the OTT; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Anantha, Tamil spiritual film, JioHotstar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Space Gen: Chandrayaan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran Starrer Online?
Oppo A6c China Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Design, Colour Options
Anantha Streaming Now: Everything You Need to Know About the Tamil Spiritual Drama
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Motorola Signature Will Launch in India
  2. God of War TV Series OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch Epic Tales of Kratos
  3. Realme P4 Power 5G Will be Launched in India Soon: See Expected Specs
  4. Wicked: For Good OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Musical Fantasy
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: See Best Deals on iPhone Models
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Says the Year 2025 Almost Became Earth's Hottest Recorded Year Ever
  2. Wicked: For Good OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Musical Fantasy
  3. Paul McCartney: Man on the Run OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Biographical Music Documentary
  4. Civilization VII Coming to iPhone, iPad as Part of Apple Arcade in February
  5. Anantha Streaming Now: Everything You Need to Know About the Tamil Spiritual Drama
  6. Him Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Jordan Peele's Psychological Horror
  7. OpenAI’s Hardware Pivot: Rejecting Apple to Focus on Jony Ive-Designed AI Wearables
  8. iQOO Z11 Turbo Launched With 7,600mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  9. Silent Truth Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch the Japanese Crime Mystery Online
  10. Google Photos App Could Soon Bring New Battery Saving Feature, Suggests APK Teardown
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »