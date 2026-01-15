Written and directed by Suresh Krishna, Anantha is a Tamil spiritual movie that has finally made its way to the digital screens. The film was announced in the year 2025, however, but was released recently. The film revolves around a renowned spiritual leader, Sri Sathya Sai Baba, whose impact on the lives of individuals and devotees is believed to be transformative. This film explores five touching stories whose lives were impacted by divine grace. The sequences are thought-provoking and intensely spiritual.

When and Where to Watch Anantha

The film is now streaming on JioHotstar, in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Anantha

This film is a collection of five real-life inspired stories, which have been acted by Jagapathi Babu and Suhasini Mani Ratnam. Portraying the philosophy of Love All, Serve All, this film comes as a biopic of the renowned Spiritual leader named Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The film delves deeper into the narratives where five stories explore the importance of divine power and how their faith transformed their lives. Significantly, the stories depict the teachings and lessons by Sri Sathya Sai Baba that further aim to spread his philosophies only for the betterment of the individuals.

Cast and Crew of Anantha

The film stars Jagapathi Babu and Suhasini Mani Ratnam in the lead roles playing different characters for five stories, accompanied by other stars like Rama Rao Jadhav, YG Mahendran, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Abhirami Venkatachalam. The film's music has been delivered by Deva, while S. Richard is the editor.

Reception of Anantha

The film has recently been released on the OTT; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.