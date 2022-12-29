Technology News

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Hits $1 Billion, Joins the Club in Just 2 Weeks

The James Cameron-directed Avatar sequel has now surpassed Jurassic World Dominion in becoming the second-biggest movie of 2022.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 December 2022 11:14 IST
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Hits $1 Billion, Joins the Club in Just 2 Weeks

Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water

Highlights
  • To be precise, Avatar 2 has made $1.025 billion (about Rs. 8,487 crore)
  • $712.7 million (about Rs. 5,900 crore) collected from markets outside US
  • Fastest to achieve the feat since Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021

Avatar: The Way of Water is now part of the billion-dollar movie club. In just 14 days since its release, the James Cameron-directed Avatar sequel has become the fastest to cross that global box office threshold this year, after Spider-Man: No Way Home's record in 2021. The latter managed the feat in just 12 days, becoming the first film in the COVID-19 pandemic era to reach the milestone. Avatar: The Way of Water is the sixth film ever to gross $1 billion in its first two weeks of release and the fourth Disney release to do so. As per latest available numbers, Avatar 2 has collected $712.7 million (about Rs. 5,900 crore) from markets outside the US, pushing it to the #2 position on the highest-grossing films of 2022. The film has pulled $317.1 million (about Rs. 2,625 crore) from within the US and Canada, bringing its total running tally to $1.025 billion (about Rs. 8,487 crore).

In addition to Avatar: The Way of Water, in 2022, only two other films have managed to surpass the billion-dollar mark — the Tom Cruise-led Top Gun: Maverick with $1.4 billion (about Rs. 11,592 crore), and the Chris Pratt-starrer Jurassic World Dominion making $1.003 billion (about Rs. 8,304 crore) in just over four months. The former managed to hit the threshold in just 31 days since it debuted in cinemas.

Avatar: The Way of Water Review: James Cameron Gives Us the Biggest ‘Video Game Movie' Ever

This year would also be the first in a long time that a superhero or a Star Wars film hasn't topped the global box office chart — that is excluding the 2020's lineup, which saw very few theatrical releases, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. So, the last time we saw a similar instance was in 2014, where Transformers: Age of Extinction dominated with $1.1 billion (about Rs. 9,105 crore) in global ticket sales.

While an achievement on such a scale is considered tremendously positive in most other cases, it is still unclear whether Avatar 2 can hit the estimated break even. Remember, Cameron suggested earlier that the film needs to become the “third or fourth highest-grossing film in history” to hit that goal. Those positions that are currently held by his own 1997 disaster romance film Titanic, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens — both films have made $2 billion (about Rs. 16,551 crore) apiece. There's no official word on the budget either, with multiple reports citing it's somewhere between $350 million (about Rs. 2,898 crore) and $400 million (about Rs. 3,312 crore) range.

As implied before, Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Jurassic world Dominion to become the number 2 release of 2022 worldwide, and number 3 in the pandemic era. The film has little to no major Hollywood competition until February, which is when the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — the next Marvel movie — drops in theatres. That clear runway should only help Avatar 2's success.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theatres globally. In India, Avatar 2 is available in English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Avatar: The Way of Water
Read Review

Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Release Date 16 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Kate Winslet, Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr., Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, Vin Diesel
  • Director
    James Cameron
  • Producer
    James Cameron, Jon Landau
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: avatar, avatar 2, avatar the way of water, avatar 2 1 billion, avatar 2 billion dollars, avatar 2 collection worldwide, avatar 2 box office collection, avatar 2 box office, disney, 20th century studios, james cameron, top gun maverick, spider man no way home, jurassic world dominion, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Google, YouTube Said to Face Lawsuit in US for Violating Privacy of Children Under Age 13
BTC, ETH Open Trading with Losses; Total Crypto Valuation Drops to $795 Billion
Featured video of the day
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House Of The Dragon Limited Edition: Same Phone, Fancy Packaging

Related Stories

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Hits $1 Billion, Joins the Club in Just 2 Weeks
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Avatar 2 Crosses $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office, in Just 14 Days
  2. OnePlus 11 5G RAM Options, Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch Next Week
  3. Reliance Jio Announces Largest Multi-State Rollout of 5G Services
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Promotional Images Leaked: Report
  5. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  6. Redmi Note 12 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  7. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  8. Tecno Phantom X2 5G Price in India Tipped: Here's How Much It Will Cost
  9. Yamaha TW-E7B True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. LG’s New Optical Smartphone Camera With Free Zooming Capabilities to Be Unveiled at CES 2023
  2. Samsung Galaxy F04 Said to Launch in India in January 2023, Could Cost Under Rs. 8,000: Report
  3. OnePlus 11 5G RAM Options Revealed, Teased to Feature AAC-Backed Bionic Vibration Motor
  4. BTC, ETH Open Trading with Losses; Total Crypto Valuation Drops to $795 Billion
  5. Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Hits $1 Billion, Joins the Club in Just 2 Weeks
  6. Google, YouTube Said to Face Lawsuit in US for Violating Privacy of Children Under Age 13
  7. Amazon Working on Standalone App for Sports Content: Report
  8. Samsung is Testing One UI 5.1 Update; Could Arrive With Galaxy S23 Series: Report
  9. Airtel 5G Plus Network Now Rolls Out in Jammu and Srinagar
  10. Reliance Jio Announces Largest Multi-State Rollout of 5G Services
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.