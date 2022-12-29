Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google, YouTube Said to Face Lawsuit in US for Violating Privacy of Children Under Age 13

Google, YouTube Said to Face Lawsuit in US for Violating Privacy of Children Under Age 13

Google, others said to have tracked the YouTube activity of children under 13 without parental consent.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 December 2022 10:08 IST
Google, YouTube Said to Face Lawsuit in US for Violating Privacy of Children Under Age 13

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Google had agreed to pay $170 million to settle charges by the FTC in October 2019

Highlights
  • YouTube channels accused of knowingly luring children to be tracked
  • Lawsuit alleged that Google's data collection violated similar state laws
  • Google said to have started complying with COPPA only from January 2020

A US appeals court on Wednesday revived a lawsuit accusing Alphabet's Google and several other companies of violating the privacy of children under age 13 by tracking their YouTube activity without parental consent, in order to send them targeted advertising.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle said Congress did not intend to pre-empt state law-based privacy claims by adopting the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA.

That law gives the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general, but not private plaintiffs, the authority to regulate the online collection of personal data about children under age 13.

The lawsuit alleged that Google's data collection violated similar state laws, and that YouTube content providers such as Hasbro, Mattel, the Cartoon Network, and DreamWorks Animation lured children to their channels, knowing that they would be tracked.

In July 2021, US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Francisco dismissed the lawsuit, saying the federal privacy law pre-empted the plaintiffs' claims under California, Colorado, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Tennessee law.

But in Wednesday's 3-0 decision, Circuit Judge Margaret McKeown said the federal law's wording made it "nonsensical" to assume Congress intended to bar the plaintiffs from invoking state laws targeting the same alleged misconduct.

The case was returned to Freeman to consider other grounds that Google and the content providers might have to dismiss it.

Lawyers for Google and the content providers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The children's lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

In October 2019, Google agreed to pay $170 million (roughly Rs. 1,400 crore) to settle charges by the FTC and New York Attorney General Letitia James that YouTube illegally collected children's personal data without parental consent.

The plaintiffs in the San Francisco case said Google did not begin complying with COPPA until January 2020.

Their lawsuit sought damages for YouTube users aged 16 and younger from July 2013 to April 2020.

The case is Jones et al v. Google LLC et al, 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-16281.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, YouTube
Amazon Working on Standalone App for Sports Content: Report
Featured video of the day
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House Of The Dragon Limited Edition: Same Phone, Fancy Packaging

Related Stories

Google, YouTube Said to Face Lawsuit in US for Violating Privacy of Children Under Age 13
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Yamaha TW-E7B True Wireless Earphones Review
  2. Reliance Jio Announces Largest Multi-State Rollout of 5G Services
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  4. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Promotional Images Leaked: Report
  6. Tecno Phantom X2 5G Price in India Tipped: Here's How Much It Will Cost
  7. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  8. Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Leak Hints at Flat Body Design: More Details
  9. Redmi Note 12 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google, YouTube Said to Face Lawsuit in US for Violating Privacy of Children Under Age 13
  2. Amazon Working on Standalone App for Sports Content: Report
  3. Samsung is Testing One UI 5.1 Update; Could Arrive With Galaxy S23 Series: Report
  4. Airtel 5G Plus Network Now Rolls Out in Jammu and Srinagar
  5. Reliance Jio Announces Largest Multi-State Rollout of 5G Services
  6. Poco C50 India Launch Tipped for January 3, Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing
  7. Google Contacts Gets New Highlight Tab on Android: All Details
  8. Paytm 2022 Recap Calls Delhi-NCR as India's Digital Payments Capital
  9. Agro Blockchain Sells BTC Mining Biz of Texas to Galaxy Digital Amid Crypto Plunge
  10. Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vi Meet DoT to Discuss Call Drop Issues, Service Quality
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.