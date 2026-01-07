Technology News
Ayalaan Telugu Version Streaming Now Online: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Streaming, Cast, and More

Ayalaan is a Sivakarthikeyan starrer Tamil film that is now streaming on digital screens. The film explores the friendship between a man and an alien.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 January 2026 14:05 IST
Ayalaan Telugu Version Streaming Now Online: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Streaming, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: AhaVideo

Ayalaan is now available to stream exclusively on AhaVideo.

Highlights
  • Ayalaan is a Tamil Sci-Fi Action Film
  • It stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role
  • Streaming now, only on Aha Video
Written and directed by R. Ravikumar, Ayalaan is a 2024 Tamil Sci-Fi film, whose Telugu version is now streaming online to entertain the viewers. This film is highly engaging and revolves around a unique friendship between a kind-hearted man and an alien, who crash-lands on Earth, only to find a lost element called ‘Sparc'. To retain the element, the duo, accompanied by the man's friends, embark on a quest to find the element and save humanity from a villain who intends to misuse it, aiming for destruction.

When and Where to Watch Ayalaan

The film is now available to stream exclusively on AhaVideo, in the Telugu language. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ayalaan

This Sci-Fi Adventure film follows Thamizh (Portrayed by Sivakarthikeyan), a kind-hearted man who takes up odd jobs and celebrates life with his friends, who run a party business. On the other side is Aryan (Played by Sharad Kelkar), a ruthless scientist, who discovers an element named Sparc. Aiming to destroy Earth, he began to misuse the Sparc. However, an alien, named Tattoo, soon crashes on Earth and is left stranded. Soon, he befriends Thamizh, and the duo, after learning the situation, embarks on a search to find the Sparc. Now, the two must navigate their way and save the Earth from destruction. Will they be able to stop Aryan? Stream now. The sequences are entertaining and packed with adventure.

Cast and Crew of Ayalaan

Produced by R.D. Raja, the film stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, accompanied by the talented Sharad Kelkar, Isha Kopikar, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth (Voice of Tattoo), and more. The music composition has been delivered by A.R. Rahman, whereas Antony L. Ruben is the editor.

Reception of Ayalaan

The film was theatrically released on January 12th, 2024, where it recorded an average response. The IMDb rating of the film is 5.9/10.

 

Further reading: Ayalaan, Tamil Sci-Fi film, Ahavideo, IMDB rating, IMDb
