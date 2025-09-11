Beauty in Black is a series written and directed by Tyler Perry. Season 2 brings the high stakes of power, betrayal, greed and corruption of a cosmetics empire linked to a human trafficking cartel. Central characters Kimmie and Mallory lead polar opposite lives: Mallory grows her business and status, while Kimmie falls professionally. Their trajectories intersect in perilous ways, setting off confrontations that will test loyalties, morality and resilience. There is plenty of emotional intensity and unexpected twists to come in the next season.

When and Where to watch

Beauty in Black Season 2 will be available on Netflix on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer is loaded with dark, lurid drama: ‘Put some respect on her name and trust no one' It is a story about Kimmie's career collapse and Mallory's cosmetic business success. Their lives collide when Mallory takes up with a rich family and a nefarious trafficking scheme, and lures Kimmie back to trouble. The themes of betrayal, domination and resilience course deep through their narrative veins.

Cast and Crew

The lead cast features Crystle Stewart (Mallory) and Taylor Polidore Williams (Kimmie). Support cast includes Amber Reign Smith, Ricco Ross, Joy Rovaris, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Terrell Carter, Julian Horton, Xavier Smalls and others. Tyler Perry is the writer and director. The show is produced by Tyler Perry, Tony Strickland, and Angi Bones for Transportation Resources and Tyler Perry Studios.

Reception

For now, reviews are relatively sparse, since the season is still young (it just debuted on September 11). Early interest is high, particularly among people who are fans of Tyler Perry's television work as well as those who are attracted to weighty drama with moral complexity. There is no IMDb rating for it yet.