Acer Nitro V15 (2025) Launched in India With Up To Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU: Price, Specifications

Acer Nitro V15 (2025) is offered in a single Obsidian Black colourway.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 September 2025 14:33 IST
Acer Nitro V15 (2025) Launched in India With Up To Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Nitro V15 (2025) features an "amber" backlit keyboard

Highlights
  • Acer Nitro V15 (2025) sports a 15.6-inch display
  • Acer Nitro V15 (2025) uses a plastic chassis
  • The new laptop comes in two processor options
Acer Nitro V15 (2025) was launched in India on Thursday, and the new gaming laptop from the Taiwan-based tech giant is available in two processor variants and a single colourway. The laptop will be available in the country through multiple offline and online retail channels, according to Acer. It sports a 15.6-inch display. The gaming laptop also features an Nvidia RTX 50-series GPU and up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors.

Acer Nitro V15 (2025) Price in India, Availability

Acer Nitro V15 (2025) price in India starts at Rs. 89,999 for the base Intel Core i5 13th Gen processor variant. Meanwhile, the higher-end option with the Intel Core i7 13th Gen processor has been priced at Rs. 99,999.

The company will offer the laptop in a single Obsidian Black colourway with a “full” plastic chassis. The new Acer Nitro V15 (2025) will be available at the company's exclusive offline retail stores, its official online store, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Acer Nitro V15 (2025) Specifications, Features

The Acer Nitro V15 (2025) runs on Windows 11 and it sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100 percent sRGB colour accuracy. The screen of the new Acer gaming laptop also has a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Acer's new gaming laptop is powered by up to an Intel Core i7-13620H 13th Gen processor, paired with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD for onboard storage. The Acer Nitro V15 (2025) also comes with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU option, which features DLSS 4 capability and next-gen ray tracing support.

For maintaining temperature, the Acer Nitro V15 (2025) features a dual-fan and dual-intake setup, paired with a dual-exhaust cooling system. Apart from this, users will be able to adjust the fan speed and customise power consumption plans of the gaming laptop with the help of the dedicated NitroSense key, while also displaying “real-time insights” regarding its performance.

The Acer Nitro V15 (2025) also ships with Experience Zone, integrated within the NitroSense dashboard, which lets gamers activate AI-powered features such as PurifiedVoice AI noise cancellation, PurifiedView AI webcam improvements, and PLANET9 ProClip for in-game video capture. Moreover, its T-Type HD webcam features auto-framing, background blue, and eye contact correction.

For connectivity, the Nitro V15 supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with power-off charging, and one RJ45 LAN port. It also ships with a dedicated Copilot key and an “amber” backlit keyboard. It packs a 57Wh battery. The company said that the gaming laptop measures 362.3x239.89x15.7mm in dimensions, and weighs about 2.1kg.

Acer Nitro V15 (2025) Laptop

Acer Nitro V15 (2025) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060
Weight 2.10 kg
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Acer Nitro V15 (2025) Launched in India With Up To Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU: Price, Specifications
