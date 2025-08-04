Court Kacheri OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Court Kacheri is an upcoming legal drama that stars Ashish Verma and Pawan Malhotra in the lead roles. This web series will revolve around Param Mathur, son of a renowned lawyer, who is forced to follow the path of his father; however, his journey will demand moral compromises. To keep up with his father's legacy, there will be chaos and a lot of drama. The sequences of the series are a blend of comedy and legal humour. Court Kacheri will soon land on digital screens.

When and Where to Watch Court Kacheri

Court Kacheri will begin streaming from August 13, 2025, only on SonyLIV. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Court Kacheri

Court Kacheri is a political drama that follows Param Mathur, portrayed by Ashish Verma, a young man who is forced to walk in the footsteps of his father, a renowned lawyer, and embrace his legacy further. However, as he embarks on the journey of law, he is exposed to the gaps in the system. This series will explore the themes of generational conflict, ethical burdens, and a lot of chaos. The sequences will showcase both humor and comedy at the same time. In short, Court Kacheri is a complete family entertainer.

Cast and Crew of Court Kacheri

Court Kacheri is an upcoming legal drama that has been directed by Ruchir Arun. The series features talented actors like Ashish Verma, Pawan Malthotra, Puneet Batra, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Priyansha Bharadwaj, Sumali Khaniwale, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Anshul Takkar, whereas the cinematographers of the series are Rounak Ameriya and Aniruddha Patankar.

Reception of Court Kacheri

This show will land on the digital screens on August 13th, 2025. The IMDb rating is not available now. However, the makers are hopeful for a decent response.