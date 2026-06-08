Written and directed by Saran Prakash, Dark Face is a Tamil crime thriller film that is now available to stream online. It explores themes of crime, investigation, mystery, and justice.
Photo Credit: BmsStream
One of the most anticipated Tamil crime-thriller films, Dark Face, has finally marked its digital presence. Written and directed by Saran Prakas, this film centres around a strong investigation of a female anchor, who further exposes the dark truth behind a convicted serial rapist. The plot is packed with intense mystery and offers immense twists and turns for the viewers. The film is highly engaging and keeps the audience on the edge until the climax. The sequences are dramatic, loaded with mystery, and themes of justice.
The film is now available for Rent, exclusively on BmsStream. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.
The plot of the film begins with a man being arrested and sentenced to death after a rape case. However, the dynamics even turn darker when the victim commits suicide right before the verdict. Suspicious of the incidents, a senior lawyer (Played by Y.G. Mahendran), along with a crime anchor, embarks on an investigation to explore the truth behind the verdict. As the duo delves deeper, they uncover hidden secrets, solve mysteries, and collect evidence of the victim being alive. What unfolds next shocks the audience.
Produced by Abu Karim Ismail, this is Saran Prakash's directorial film, which stars Y.G. Mahendran in the key role, followed by other artists, including Y.G. Madhuvanti, Key Rajavel, and others. The film's cinematography has been handled by Prasath Arumugam, while Aravind is the editor.
This film was theatrically released on March 27th, 2026. However, the IMDb ratings are currently unavailable for the film.
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