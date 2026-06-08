One of the most anticipated Tamil crime-thriller films, Dark Face, has finally marked its digital presence. Written and directed by Saran Prakas, this film centres around a strong investigation of a female anchor, who further exposes the dark truth behind a convicted serial rapist. The plot is packed with intense mystery and offers immense twists and turns for the viewers. The film is highly engaging and keeps the audience on the edge until the climax. The sequences are dramatic, loaded with mystery, and themes of justice.

When and Where to Watch Dark Face

The film is now available for Rent, exclusively on BmsStream. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Dark Face

The plot of the film begins with a man being arrested and sentenced to death after a rape case. However, the dynamics even turn darker when the victim commits suicide right before the verdict. Suspicious of the incidents, a senior lawyer (Played by Y.G. Mahendran), along with a crime anchor, embarks on an investigation to explore the truth behind the verdict. As the duo delves deeper, they uncover hidden secrets, solve mysteries, and collect evidence of the victim being alive. What unfolds next shocks the audience.

Cast and Crew of Dark Face

Produced by Abu Karim Ismail, this is Saran Prakash's directorial film, which stars Y.G. Mahendran in the key role, followed by other artists, including Y.G. Madhuvanti, Key Rajavel, and others. The film's cinematography has been handled by Prasath Arumugam, while Aravind is the editor.

Reception of Dark Face

This film was theatrically released on March 27th, 2026. However, the IMDb ratings are currently unavailable for the film.