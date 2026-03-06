Technology News
Motorola Razr 70 TENAA Listing Reveals Key Specifications, Hints at Imminent Launch

Motorola Razr 70 is said to feature a 4,275mAh (rated) battery, which may correspond to a typical capacity of around 4,500mAh, similar to the Razr 60.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2026 14:17 IST
Motorola Razr 70 TENAA Listing Reveals Key Specifications, Hints at Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 70 may retain several key features of the Razr 60 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 70 could feature dual 50-megapixel rear cameras
  • Motorola Razr 70 may get slightly faster octa-core chipset
  • Motorola Razr 70 dimensions appear nearly identical to Razr 60
Motorola Razr 70 has appeared on China's TENAA certification database, revealing key specifications of the upcoming foldable smartphone. It was also recently spotted on the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) database. The Razr 60 series was launched in April 2025, and the new certification suggests the Razr 70 could debut in China later this month or in early April. A global launch of the handset, alongside an Ultra variant, may follow soon after.

Motorola Razr 70 Specifications, Features (Expected)

The TENAA listing suggests that the Motorola phone with the model number XT2657-8, expected to be the Razr 70, may arrive with largely similar display specifications to the Motorola Razr 60. It is expected to feature a 6.9-inch OLED main display with a full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels, along with a 3.63-inch cover display with a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels. These are the same display sizes and resolutions offered on the Razr 60.

The Motorola Razr 70 is listed with a 2.75GHz octa-core chipset, which appears slightly faster than the 2.6GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chip used in the Razr 60. The upcoming model is also expected to be available with more RAM options, including 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB, whereas the Razr 60 is offered with 8GB RAM. Storage options for the Razr 70 could go up to 1TB, compared to the 256GB storage available on the Razr 60.

For cameras, the Motorola Razr 70 is listed with a dual rear setup that includes two 50-megapixel sensors. This would be a change from the Razr 60, which features a 50-megapixel primary camera paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The front camera on the Razr 70 is listed as a 32-megapixel sensor, which matches the selfie camera on the Razr 60.

The TENAA listing shows the Motorola Razr 70 with a rated 4,275mAh dual-cell battery, which could correspond to a typical capacity of around 4,500mAh, similar to the Razr 60.

The listed dimensions of the Motorola Razr 70 are 171.3 x 73.9 x 7.2mm, with a weight of around 188g. These measurements are almost identical to the Razr 60, which measures 73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25mm and weighs about 188g. The TENAA listing also indicates that the Razr 70 will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, similar to the Razr 60.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 70, Motorola Razr 70 Features, Motorola Razr 70 Specifications, Motorola Razr 70 Series, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
