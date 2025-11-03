Technology News
Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu Streaming Now on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Comedy Drama Movie Online

Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu is a Tamil comedy drama movie that is now streaming on Aha Tamil. The film is a blend of comedy, romance, and drama.

Updated: 3 November 2025 14:50 IST
Photo Credit: Aha

Highlights
  • Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu is a Tamil comedy drama film
  • It stars Nishanth Russo in the lead role
  • Streaming now, only on Aha Tamil
Advertisement

Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu is a Tamil comedy drama movie that has finally made its way to the OTT screens. Written and directed by Naveedh S Fareedh, this film is a blend of comedy, drama, and romance. The film follows a wealthy, bald man who is plagued by insecurities and ultimately breaks up with his kind-hearted girlfriend. Only then did his family set him up for marriage with a modern woman, whose perception clashed with his. Now, he has to choose between his love and family and societal expectations.

When and Where to Watch Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu

The film is now streaming on Aha Tamil in the Tamil language. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu

This Tamil drama revolves around Raja (Played by Nishanth Russo), a wealthy bald man, loaded with immense insecurities, who ends up breaking up with his kind-hearted girlfriend Priya (Portrayed by Shalini A), due to his self-doubt. However, things take a turn when his family arranges his marriage with a modern, social media-obsessed woman named Shruti, whose thoughts and perceptions do not align with Raja's. That's when he finds himself entangled in a situation where he has to choose between his love and societal expectations. The sequences of the movie are light-hearted and comic.

Cast and Crew of Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu

This film stars Nishanth Russo, Shalini A, and Varshini Venkat in the prominent roles, supported by Robo Shankar, Pugazh, KPY Raja, Anandpandi, and more. The music composition of the film has been delivered by Renjith Unni, while the cinematography has been done by Rayeez.

Reception of Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu

This Tamil comedy drama movie was theatrically released on August 29, 2025, where it did a remarkable job at the box office. The IMDb rating of the movie is 9.0/10.

 

