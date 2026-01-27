Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition With Exclusive Features for Over 3,800 Olympians and Paralympians Unveiled

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition With Exclusive Features for Over 3,800 Olympians and Paralympians Unveiled

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition will be handed over to athletes during the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2026 14:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition With Exclusive Features for Over 3,800 Olympians and Paralympians Unveiled

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition has the same specifications as the standard model.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition is offered in a blue colourway
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition features a dedicated fitness app
  • Samsung will also provide a 5G eSIM to athletes with 100GB of data
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition was unveiled by the South Korean smartphone maker on Tuesday as a special edition for the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics 2026, which is set to kick off on February 6. The tech giant has announced that its foldable will be provided to about 3,800 Olympians and Paralympians from roughly 90 countries. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition features the Samsung and Olympics logos on the rear panel. Samsung will also offer some exclusive features with the handset, including a 5G eSIM with 100GB data, a Galaxy Athlete Card, and a pre-installed fitness tracking app for athletes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition Unveiled

The South Korean tech giant has unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition. The smartphone maker has announced that the special edition of the foldable will be given to about 3,800 Olympians and Paralympians hailing from around 90 countries. Along with the new design and blue colourway, the smartphone will ship with a pre-installed fitness app, allowing Olympians and Paralympians track their vitals during workouts and training sessions.

Along with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition, the company will also provide a 5G eSIM to the athletes with 100GB of data. Samsung has also announced that it will offer a Galaxy Athlete Card, enabling athletes to digitally exchange profiles with others, collect game cards, and participate in different “interactive activities” in the games village.

To stay updated with Olympics-related news and competition briefs, Olympians and Paralympians will be able to use Athlete365 on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition, which will be integrated into the Galaxy AI Now Brief. Additionally, the special edition of the Samsung foldable will ship with the Olympic Games app, IOC Hotline, and PinQuest.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Olympic Edition has the same technical specifications as the regular model, which was launched in India in July 2025 at a starting price of Rs. Rs. 1,09,999 for the base configuration featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Just like the regular Galaxy Z Flip 7, the Olympic Edition variant sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable display on the inside and a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover screen. It is powered by an in-house 3nm Exynos 2500 SoC. It supports 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and sleek IP48-rated design
  • One UI 8 brings plenty of handy AI features
  • Vibrant displays with thin borders
  • Battery lasts a day of heavy use
  • Bad
  • Hinge is a bit too stiff or rigid
  • Cover display experience underwhelming
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition Launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
HMD Watch X1 With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, IP68 Rating Launched, HMD Watch P1 Tags Along
Microsoft Introduces Maia 200 Chipset for AI Inference, Will Power OpenAI’s GPT-5.2
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition With Exclusive Features for Over 3,800 Olympians and Paralympians Unveiled
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon to Cut Thousands More Jobs Globally With India Being the Worst-Hit
  2. Vivo X200T Launched in India With These Features
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Lands on TDRA Certification Database Ahead of Its Debut
  4. Border 2 Revives "Sandese Aate Hain": Sunny Deol Returns
  5. Swiggy Will Let You Place Orders, Track Deliveries via ChatGPT and Gemini
  6. HMD Watch X1, Watch P1 Launched as HMD's First Smartwatch Models
  7. Amazfit Active Max With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: See Price
  8. HP HyperX Omen 15 Gaming Laptop With RTX 5060 GPU Launched in India
  9. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leaked Renders Hint at a Slightly Updated Design
  10. Oppo K15 Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Launch of a New Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Says ChatGPT's Writing Worsened Due to Overtraining Math, Coding
  2. Sony Said to Be Planning State of Play Broadcast for February
  3. Amazon to Reportedly Layoff 16,000 Employees, India Might Be Among Worst-Hit Regions
  4. Hashtag Star Now Available for Streaming on Chaupal: What You Need to Know About This Punjabi Film
  5. The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Dust Bunny Now Available for Rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and More
  7. Samsung Will Reportedly Produce 1 Million Galaxy Wide Fold Units to Compete With Apple's Foldable iPhone
  8. Oppo K15 Series Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Arrival of New K Series Smartphone
  9. OpenAI Claims Scientists Are Increasingly Using ChatGPT as a Research Collaborator
  10. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Design Renders Leaked Online; Minor Updates to Familiar Design Anticipated
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »