The South Korean tech giant has unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition. The smartphone maker has announced that the special edition of the foldable will be given to about 3,800 Olympians and Paralympians hailing from around 90 countries. Along with the new design and blue colourway, the smartphone will ship with a pre-installed fitness app, allowing Olympians and Paralympians track their vitals during workouts and training sessions.

Along with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition, the company will also provide a 5G eSIM to the athletes with 100GB of data. Samsung has also announced that it will offer a Galaxy Athlete Card, enabling athletes to digitally exchange profiles with others, collect game cards, and participate in different “interactive activities” in the games village.

To stay updated with Olympics-related news and competition briefs, Olympians and Paralympians will be able to use Athlete365 on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition, which will be integrated into the Galaxy AI Now Brief. Additionally, the special edition of the Samsung foldable will ship with the Olympic Games app, IOC Hotline, and PinQuest.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Olympic Edition has the same technical specifications as the regular model, which was launched in India in July 2025 at a starting price of Rs. Rs. 1,09,999 for the base configuration featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Just like the regular Galaxy Z Flip 7, the Olympic Edition variant sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable display on the inside and a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover screen. It is powered by an in-house 3nm Exynos 2500 SoC. It supports 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.