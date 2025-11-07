Technology News
English Edition

Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know

Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu is a Tamil comedy-drama directed and written by Naveedh S Fareedh in his debut venture.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 November 2025 13:01 IST
Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Aha

Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu on Aha Tamil – a fun tale of love, baldness & self-acceptance

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A fun Tamil comedy-drama exploring baldness and self-acceptance
  • Features strong performances by Nishanth Russo and Shaalini
  • Now streaming exclusively on Aha Tamil after its theatrical release
Advertisement

Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu is a Tamil-based film with comedy and drama. Directed and written by Naveedh S Fareedh, his first as a director. This film features Nishanth Russo, Shaalini and Varshini Venkat in the main role. This story tells about Raja, a rich and young man who struggles with baldness. He faces a lot of societal pressure in exploring identity and self-acceptance. He finds it challenging to find true love, and the film is a good representation of humour with emotion, and also showcases the modern insecurities with the hustle to accept oneself.

When and Where to Watch Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu

Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu is running on Aha Tamil; however, it was released for two months in the theatres.

Trailer and Plot

Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu's trailer and plot suggest that there is a fun and emotional narrative. This story tells about Raja, a man who is conscious of his baldness and wants to work on it. It was pressured by society and family. He goes through a change in his personality for his relationship with Shruti, who is an influencer on a social media platform. When his appearance changes, he gains confidence, and then Raja's journey for love, self-worth worth and deception starts, thus revealing deep truths for inner confidence and acceptance.

Cast and Crew

The movie has been written and directed by Naveedh S Fareedh with a cast involving Nishanth Russo, Shaalini, and Varshini Venkat, with the rest of the supporting actors, Robo Shankar, KPY Raja, Pugazh, and more. It has been produced under Adler Entertainment.

Reception and Buzz

Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu has received many negative and mixed views from the critics and viewers because of the satire and body shaming topic, with an IMDb rating of 8.9.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu, OTT News
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Reno 15 Series China Launch Reportedly Set During Double Eleven Event on November 17
TSMC Reportedly Informs Apple of Higher Chip Fabrication Costs Under 5nm Next Year
Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top OTT Releases This Week: Baramulla, Maharani Season 4, Bad Girl, and More
  2. Google Pixel Watch 4 Finally Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch Without Major Camera Upgrades
  4. Oppo Could Launch the Reno 15 Series During Its Double Eleven Event
  5. Oppo Announces Launch Date for Find X9 Series in India
  6. Canon EOS R6 Mark III With 7K Video Recording Support Launched in India
  7. GTA 6 Has Been Delayed by Six Months, Will Launch in November 2026
  8. WhatsApp Business Accounts May Also Get Usernames: See Launch Timeline
  9. Qualcomm Chipset Could Power Major Percent of Galaxy S26 Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 With NearLink Audio Technology Confirmed to Launch in November
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch Date Announced: Expected Features, Specifications
  3. Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know
  4. Meta Projected $16 Billion Earnings from Fraudulent Ads on Facebook, Instagram in 2024: Report
  5. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Expected to Power 75 Percent of Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Report
  6. Realme C85 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked; Redmi 15C, Note 15 Series Also Tipped to Launch Soon
  7. Bitcoin’s Price Hovers Above $102,000 as Whale Activity Lifts Market Sentiment
  8. Google Expands Gemini’s Deep Research Tool to Workspace Apps, Offers It for Free
  9. Amy Hennig's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed 'Beyond Early 2026'
  10. Apple Swift Student Challenge to Return in February 2026; Apple Highlights Winning Student Developers' Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »