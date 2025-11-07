Ekka OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Kannada Action Movie Online

Ekka is a Yuva Rajkumar starrer Kannada action drama that follows a young man called Muthu, relocating to the city, only to get trapped in the underworld.
Photo Credit: Sun NXT
Ekka is a Kannada action drama movie that has created a lot of buzz post its theatrical release. The movie is now all set to land on the digital screens. Ekka follows the life of an innocent young man called Muthu, who relocates to work as a cab driver in Bengaluru, only to save his family home. However, things take a wild turn when he accidentally saves a gangster and, in no time, gets trapped in the underworld. His transformation still seeks to return to his peaceful life.
The viewers can watch Ekka only on Sun NXT, from November 13, 2025. However, an active subscription is required to watch it online.
Ekka revolves around a young man named Muthu (portrayed by Yuva Rajkumar), who begins working as a cab driver in the city of Bengaluru, only to save his family home. However, one day, he accidentally saves a powerful gangster called Masthan (played by Atul Kulkarni), who has been shot. His act of kindness soon turns into chaos when he gets entangled in the web of the underworld. After a personal tragedy, his transformation from calm to violent changes his life. But later, he seeks a way to return to his hometown.
Written by Vikram Hathwar, Rohith Padaki, and Maasti Upparahalli, Ekka stars Yuva Rajkumar, Atul Kulkarni, Sampada Hulivana, Rahul Dev Shetty, Aditya, Sadhu Kokila, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Charan Raj, whereas Satya Hegde is the cinematographer.
Ekka was theatrically released on July 18, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.3/10.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement