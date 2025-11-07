Technology News
Ekka OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Kannada Action Movie Online

Ekka is a Yuva Rajkumar starrer Kannada action drama that follows a young man called Muthu, relocating to the city, only to get trapped in the underworld.

Updated: 7 November 2025 17:00 IST
Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Ekka is an action drama starring Yuva Rajkumar in the lead role.

  • Ekka is a Kannada Action Drama Movie
  • It stars Yuva Rajkumar in the lead role
  • Streaming begins from Nov 13th, 2025, only on Sun NXT
Ekka is a Kannada action drama movie that has created a lot of buzz post its theatrical release. The movie is now all set to land on the digital screens. Ekka follows the life of an innocent young man called Muthu, who relocates to work as a cab driver in Bengaluru, only to save his family home. However, things take a wild turn when he accidentally saves a gangster and, in no time, gets trapped in the underworld. His transformation still seeks to return to his peaceful life.

When and Where to Watch Ekka

The viewers can watch Ekka only on Sun NXT, from November 13, 2025. However, an active subscription is required to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ekka

Ekka revolves around a young man named Muthu (portrayed by Yuva Rajkumar), who begins working as a cab driver in the city of Bengaluru, only to save his family home. However, one day, he accidentally saves a powerful gangster called Masthan (played by Atul Kulkarni), who has been shot. His act of kindness soon turns into chaos when he gets entangled in the web of the underworld. After a personal tragedy, his transformation from calm to violent changes his life. But later, he seeks a way to return to his hometown.

Cast and Crew of Ekka

Written by Vikram Hathwar, Rohith Padaki, and Maasti Upparahalli, Ekka stars Yuva Rajkumar, Atul Kulkarni, Sampada Hulivana, Rahul Dev Shetty, Aditya, Sadhu Kokila, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Charan Raj, whereas Satya Hegde is the cinematographer.

Reception of Ekka

Ekka was theatrically released on July 18, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.3/10.

 

Ekka, Sun NXT, Kannada Action Movie
Gadgets 360 Staff
