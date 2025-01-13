Technology News
Family Padam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Family Padam, the Tamil drama about dreams and family, streams on Aha Video from January 15, 2025

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 January 2025 14:54 IST
Family Padam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: YouTube

Family Padam streams on Aha Video from January 15, 2025

The Tamil film Family Padam, centred on the dreams and resilience of a middle-class family, is set for its OTT release after its theatrical debut on December 6, 2024. This heartwarming entertainer, which highlights the struggles and triumphs of pursuing a passion for filmmaking, will be available on Aha Video from January 15, 2025. The film's storyline, coupled with its strong family dynamics, has resonated with audiences, making it a highly anticipated addition to the streaming platform's catalogue.

When and Where to Watch Family Padam

Family Padam will be streaming exclusively on Aha Video starting January 15, 2025. The film arrives on the OTT platform over a month after its initial theatrical release, giving viewers another chance to experience its engaging narrative from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Family Padam

The trailer of Family Padam offers a glimpse into the lives of a family from Triplicane, Chennai, as they rally together to support the youngest member's dream of becoming a filmmaker. The plot revolves around three brothers—Sarath, an advocate; Parthi, a BPO employee; and Tamizh, an aspiring director—who live with their parents. When Tamizh's script is stolen by a fraudulent producer, the family unites to overcome the challenge. Through humour, chaos, and determination, they find ways to support Tamizh, with each member making personal sacrifices to help him achieve his dream.

Cast and Crew of Family Padam

The ensemble cast includes Udhay Karthik, Vivek Prasanna, Subhiksha Kayarohanam, and Parthiban Kumar, among others. Directed and written by Selvah Kumar Thirumaaran, the film is produced by K. Balaji under the UK Creations banner. Anivee and Ajesh provide the music and background score, respectively, with Meyyendiran handling cinematography and Sudharsan overseeing editing.

Reception of Family Padam

Family Padam has received a positive response, earning a high IMDb rating of 9.3 out of 10. The film's focus on family bonds and perseverance has struck a chord with viewers, further cementing its reputation as a must-watch Tamil entertainer.

 

