The Flash Trailer: Michael Keaton Returns as Batman, Film Releases June 16

The Flash trailer also showcases Kara / Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 February 2023 14:42 IST
Photo Credit: DC Studios

Ezra Miller stars as Barry Allen / The Flash, playing two versions of the character

Highlights
  • The Flash has been years in the making at Warner Bros.
  • Ben Affleck also returns as Bruce Wayne / Batman
  • Michael Shannon reprises his role as General Zod

The Flash, the full-length feature film years in the making at DC Studios, is releasing on June 16, with the roughly three-minute-long official trailer now available to watch. The film, which stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, sees the actor play two versions of the character, as the original Barry Allen attempts to travel back in time and ends up in a different timeline altogether. Notably, the multiple-timeline concept also sees the appearance of different versions of Batman, with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprising the roles that they have previously played in Warner Bros. films.

Lead actor Ezra Miller starts off the trailer of The Flash in full uniform, which also features Bruce Wayne / Batman in two avatars, played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. While Affleck has played Batman more recently in multiple projects in the DC Universe, Micheal Keaton reprises the role he last played in Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns. The film also sees Michael Shannon reprise his role as General Zod, originally seen in Man of Steel.

The trailer explores the general premise of The Flash, where Barry Allen's attempts at time travel create a world with no metahumans, just before the invasion of Earth by General Zod. He ends up teaming up with an alternative version of himself, and also links up with Michael Keaton's Batman and Kara Zor-El / Supergirl (played by Sasha Calle), who starts out as a prisoner in the trailer, but is eventually freed.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently announced the new DC Universe slate, which included The Flash as the ‘reset point' for the DC Universe. Sequels for Shazam, Matt Reeves' The Batman, and Aquaman were also announced, but those are still some time away. The Flash will be among the studio's first major releases for 2023.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Flash

The Flash

  • Release Date 16 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, Ron Livingston
  • Director
    Andy Muschietti
  • Producer
    Michael Disco, Barbara Muschietti
Further reading: The Flash, DC Studios, Warner Bros, Ezra Miller, Batman, Michael Keaton, James Gunn
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
