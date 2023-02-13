The Flash Trailer: Michael Keaton Returns as Batman, Film Releases June 16

The Flash, the full-length feature film years in the making at DC Studios, is releasing on June 16, with the roughly three-minute-long official trailer now available to watch. The film, which stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, sees the actor play two versions of the character, as the original Barry Allen attempts to travel back in time and ends up in a different timeline altogether. Notably, the multiple-timeline concept also sees the appearance of different versions of Batman, with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprising the roles that they have previously played in Warner Bros. films.

Lead actor Ezra Miller starts off the trailer of The Flash in full uniform, which also features Bruce Wayne / Batman in two avatars, played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. While Affleck has played Batman more recently in multiple projects in the DC Universe, Micheal Keaton reprises the role he last played in Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns. The film also sees Michael Shannon reprise his role as General Zod, originally seen in Man of Steel.

The trailer explores the general premise of The Flash, where Barry Allen's attempts at time travel create a world with no metahumans, just before the invasion of Earth by General Zod. He ends up teaming up with an alternative version of himself, and also links up with Michael Keaton's Batman and Kara Zor-El / Supergirl (played by Sasha Calle), who starts out as a prisoner in the trailer, but is eventually freed.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently announced the new DC Universe slate, which included The Flash as the ‘reset point' for the DC Universe. Sequels for Shazam, Matt Reeves' The Batman, and Aquaman were also announced, but those are still some time away. The Flash will be among the studio's first major releases for 2023.

