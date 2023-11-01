India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 match is scheduled to take place on November 2 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. One of the most crowd-pulling stadiums in India, Wankhede will witness the two neighbours playing against each other to score a win. India, already in the top 4 in the points table with 12 points, has had a phenomenal journey this World Cup. Despite Hardik Pandya's absence, India has managed to win matches against last World Cup season's finalists, New Zealand and England. Both India and Sri Lanka will be playing their 7th match of the tournament today. Both the teams have previously played at the same venue during the 2011 World Cup Finals, when then-skipper MS Dhoni led India to a win.

Sri Lanka, one of the decent teams, has not been able to perform with its best abilities in this World Cup. It could score only 2 wins out of the previous matches and currently sits at the 8th spot in the points table. With a low run rate as well as points, it is highly unlikely for the team to qualify for the semi-finals.

India, on the other hand, is the only team with an unbeatable winning streak in all its matches. While Hardik Pandya has not been able to be a part of the team, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been doing their parts to drag the team to a winning score. India is currently enjoying one of the best bowling lineups, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja.

The match is scheduled to begin at 2 pm IST, while the toss will take place at 1:30 pm IST on November 2.

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 squad

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 started on October 5, with the final to take place on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 10 teams are part of the World Cup tournament — Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Netherlands, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. The top 4 teams in the points table so far are South Africa, India, Australia and New Zealand. However, a lot can change over the upcoming matches.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka Live World Cup match in India

The World Cup 2023 matches are being live-streamed for free on Disney+ Hostar. The streaming platform has the digital rights for the series. One doesn't need a subscription plan to watch these matches. Disney+ Hotstar, however, offers three subscription plans in India — Mobile, Super and Premium. These subscription plans can be availed through prepaid recharge plans. You can watch the match in HD format with your smartphone, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, as well as smart televisions, like Samsung Neo QLED Ultra-HD Smart TV, in the comfort of your home.

Meanwhile, the live telecast of the World Cup 2023 matches is available on Star Sports Network. One can also watch the live telecast in regional languages on the channels mentioned below:

Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 HD

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 Telugu HD

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Tamil HD

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Kannada

For those who are watching the World Cup 2023 tournament from different parts of the world, here are some of the country-wise streaming platforms.

Region/Country Channel Afghanistan Ariana TV, Ariana News, Ariana TV website, www.sportsafghan-wireless.com Australia Fox Sports 501, Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW, Kayo / 9Now Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar South America/Mexico ESPN+ Maldives SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV Nepal SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV New Zealand Sky Sport Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz, A-Sports, ARY ZAP Singapore HubSports 4, HubSports 5, StarHub TV+ Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk, Kiki app UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.