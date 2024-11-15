The Tamil comedy-drama Brother, starring Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan, continues its successful run in theatres following its Diwali release on October 31, 2024. Directed by M. Rajesh, the film has resonated well with audiences for its heartfelt storyline and engaging humour. Produced by Sundar Arumugam under Screen Scene Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, Brother will soon transition to OTT platforms, with Zee5 confirmed as its streaming partner, according to a Filmibeat report.

When and Where to Watch Brother

After its theatrical run concludes, Brother will stream exclusively on Zee5, making it accessible to viewers worldwide. Zee Tamil has acquired the satellite rights, ensuring a comprehensive release across multiple viewing platforms. While an exact OTT release date is yet to be announced, fans can expect it shortly after the film completes its theatre cycle.

Official Trailer and Plot of Brother

The official trailer of Brother introduced audiences to Karthik, a carefree individual with simple desires, played by Jayam Ravi. The story follows his life as his unintentional actions disrupt his elder sister Anandhi's married life. Karthik embarks on a journey to mend the familial rift while navigating his own challenges with his love interest, Archana, portrayed by Priyanka Mohan. The film blends comedy and emotional moments, highlighting the dynamics of sibling relationships and the importance of family.

Cast and Crew of Brother

The ensemble cast of Brother features Bhumika Chawla, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rao Ramesh, and Saranya Ponvannan in pivotal roles. Supporting performances by VTV Ganesh, Achyuth Kumar, and M. S. Bhaskar have also been widely appreciated. Harris Jayaraj composed the music, while cinematography was handled by Praveen Wimaleswaran and editing by Abisish Joseph.

Reception of Brother

Brother has been well-received by audiences and critics alike, boasting an IMDb rating of 8.7/10. Its box-office performance has been equally impressive, benefiting from the festive Diwali release. The film's mix of humour and sentiment has contributed significantly to its popularity, making it one of the standout Tamil releases of the year.