Vivo V70 FE was launched in Indonesia earlier this month by the Chinese smartphone maker, along with the standard Vivo V70. Now, the tech firm is said to be planning to bring the ‘Fan Edition' model to India as well. Earlier, the Vivo V70 FE was expected to be unveiled in the country and select global markets in the first quarter of this year. Corroborating recent reports, a tech blogger claims that the Vivo V70 FE will be launched in India early next month. Additionally, details regarding its price in India, availability, key specifications, and features have also surfaced online.

Vivo V70 FE Price in India, Launch Timeline (Expected)

Tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), on X, has leaked various details about the Indian variant of the Vivo V70 series phone. The Vivo V70 FE will reportedly be priced in India under Rs. 35,000, which means it could retail in the country at a slightly lower price than its Indonesian counterpart.

For reference, the Vivo V70 FE was launched in Indonesia on March 9 at a starting price of IDR 64,99,000 (about Rs. 35,000) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 2GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost IDR 71,99,000 (roughly Rs. 39,000) and IDR 73,99,900 (about Rs. 40,000), respectively. It is offered in Blue, Light Purple, and Silver colour options in the country.

The Chinese tech firm is said to launch the handset in India in early April, which means its debut could be weeks away. After its unveiling, the Vivo V70 FE will reportedly go on sale in India via Amazon. It is also said to ship with eSIM support in India. In terms of specifications, the Indian version of the Vivo V70 FE is said to launch with similar hardware as the Indonesian model.

To recap, the Vivo V70 FE sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) Q10+ AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,900 nits peak brightness, and 449 ppi pixel density in Indonesia. It also ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset is powered by a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC, along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

The Vivo V70 FE is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel main shooter, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Vivo V70 series handset also features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.