Oppo Find N6 is confirmed to feature a Hasselblad-tuned 200-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

Oppo Find N6 is confirmed to feature a Hasselblad-tuned 200-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2026 12:53 IST


Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N6 will launch later this month

Highlights
  • Oppo is currently accepting pre-reservations for the Oppo Find N6
  • The foldable will come with an AI stylus and offer several AI features.
  • The Find N6 appears to have a circular rear camera module
Oppo is all set to launch the Find N6 in China later this month alongside the Oppo Watch X3 smartwatch. The exact launch date is still under wraps, but the company has started accepting pre-orders for the handset and wearable in the country. Latest teasers reveal that the handset will offer an improved IP rating. Meanwhile, new high-resolution renders of the Find N6 have leaked online, offering a detailed look at the design. The renders show the phone in three colour options. It is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and an 8.12-inch cover display. It could feature a 6,000mAh battery.

Oppo Watch X3 Design, Pre-Order Details in China Announced

The Chinese firm is currently accepting pre-reservations for the Oppo Find N6 and Oppo Watch X3 through its official website in China, JD.com and other e-commerce websites. Interested users can pre-order the phone by paying CNY 6.6 (roughly Rs. 100) and avail up to CNY 1400 (roughly Rs. 18,000) trade-in discounts.

The listing includes a teaser video revealing the design of the Oppo Watch X3. It has a circular dial, resembling the Watch X2 and a thick bezel around its display. The wearable sports a side-mounted button for navigating through the UI.

Additionally, Oppo executive Zhou Yibao confirmed that Oppo Find N6 will have IP56, IP58, and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance. It is teased to come with an AI stylus and offer several AI features. The foldable is already confirmed to feature a Hasselblad-tuned 200-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

Meanwhile, tipster Evan Blass shared alleged official-looking renders of the Oppo Find N6 on X. The renders show the phone in black, grey and orange colour options. The images show a hole punch cutout on the cover screen, and overall design elements appear to be similar to the Oppo Find N5.

The Find N6 appears to have a circular rear camera module, and the Hasselblad branding is visible in the centre. The LED flash is positioned outside the camera module in the upper-left corner. In last year's model, it was arranged inside the module.

Oppo has yet to announce a release date for the Find N6. According to leaks, it will come with a 6.62-inch outer display and an 8.12-inch external screen. It could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and feature a 6,000mAh third-generation Glacier Battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find N6 Specifications, Oppo Watch X3, Oppo Watch X3 Specifications, Oppo


Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

