Kaliyugam Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know

Kaliyugam, directed by Pramodh Sundar and starring Shraddha Srinath as the lead, is known for powerful performances throughout. She comes again with her remarkable character outline in this dystopian thriller. The movie covers an intense and gripping storyline set in 2064 in an apocalyptic world. It portrays a society divided by a wall; surviving in it is expensive. The movie will stream on SunNXT.

When and where to watch Kaliyugam?

After its banger theatrical release, Kaliyugam, the futuristic thriller, is all set for its digital release on SunNXT.

The Cast of Kaliyugam

The movie is written and directed by Sivaram Kondasani and Pramodh Sundar. The dialogues are by Aathreya, Karthik Gunasekhran, and Karkavi. Produced by K. S. Ramakrishna and K Ramcharan. The movie also features Shraddha Srinath, Harry, Master Ronith, Asmal, Kishore Kumar G, Fire Karthik, Arya Lakshmi, Mithun and Iniyan Subramani.

Storyline of Kaliyugam

The movie is set in the future, in 2064, in an apocalyptic world plagued by unending catastrophes. In this way, society is deeply divided economically, socially, and physically. There is a large wall that separates the privileged from the ones who can barely afford to meet their everyday needs. The movie's climax revolves around Sketch, played by actor Kishore. He stumbles around a hidden safe house with comforts usually reserved for the elite. It is situated outside the wall, beyond the grasp of the privileged class. The movie was highly appreciated after its theatrical release.

Reception

Kaliyugam is a movie based on the futuristic approach, in the year 2064, it follows a storyline where the world is divided between two classes, one of the privileged and the other, who can barely afford anything. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.1/10.