Technology News
English Edition

Kaliyugam Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know

Kaliyugam is a dystopian thriller, set in 2064, where the society is divided socially, economically and physically.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 July 2025 22:10 IST
Kaliyugam Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: SunNXT

The movie will stream on SunNXT from July 11 2025

Highlights
  • Kaliyugam (2064): A wall divides rich and poor
  • Sketch finds a secret luxury safe house outside the wall
  • Shraddha Srinath leads this apocalyptic thriller
Advertisement

Kaliyugam, directed by Pramodh Sundar and starring Shraddha Srinath as the lead, is known for powerful performances throughout. She comes again with her remarkable character outline in this dystopian thriller. The movie covers an intense and gripping storyline set in 2064 in an apocalyptic world. It portrays a society divided by a wall; surviving in it is expensive. The movie will stream on SunNXT.

When and where to watch Kaliyugam?

After its banger theatrical release, Kaliyugam, the futuristic thriller, is all set for its digital release on SunNXT.

The Cast of Kaliyugam

The movie is written and directed by Sivaram Kondasani and Pramodh Sundar. The dialogues are by Aathreya, Karthik Gunasekhran, and Karkavi. Produced by K. S. Ramakrishna and K Ramcharan. The movie also features Shraddha Srinath, Harry, Master Ronith, Asmal, Kishore Kumar G, Fire Karthik, Arya Lakshmi, Mithun and Iniyan Subramani.

Storyline of Kaliyugam

The movie is set in the future, in 2064, in an apocalyptic world plagued by unending catastrophes. In this way, society is deeply divided economically, socially, and physically. There is a large wall that separates the privileged from the ones who can barely afford to meet their everyday needs. The movie's climax revolves around Sketch, played by actor Kishore. He stumbles around a hidden safe house with comforts usually reserved for the elite. It is situated outside the wall, beyond the grasp of the privileged class. The movie was highly appreciated after its theatrical release.

Reception

Kaliyugam is a movie based on the futuristic approach, in the year 2064, it follows a storyline where the world is divided between two classes, one of the privileged and the other, who can barely afford anything. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.1/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Kaliyugam, OTT Release, SunNXT, Dystopian Thriller, Shradha Srinath, Entertainment News
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE With 3.4-inch Cover Display, Exynos 2400 SoC Launched
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Top Laptop Deals Are Here
Kaliyugam Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  6. Oppo on Hasselblad, AI, and Photography Kits in the Near Future
  7. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
  8. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »