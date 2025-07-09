Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Top Laptop Deals Are Here

The HP Omen gaming laptop will be available at the price of Rs. 1,19,990 during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 9 July 2025 19:06 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Top Laptop Deals Are Here

The Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will conclude on Monday, July 14

Highlights
  • Acer Aspire Lite can be purchased for Rs. 32,990
  • Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will start at midnight on July 12
  • The sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers
Advertisement

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is just three days away. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant's annual subscriber-focused sale will begin at midnight on Friday, July 12, and will conclude three days later, on July 14. During this period, the company will offer heavy discounts on a large number of product categories, including smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, earphones, washing machines, air conditioners, and more. Individuals looking to purchase a new laptop or upgrade their existing devices can find lucrative offers on brands such as HP, Acer, Asus, and more.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Deals and Discounts

While the upcoming sale is a great way to get big discounts on a variety of products, there are other ways to further lower the price tag. During the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, the e-commerce giant also offers bank deals. For the unaware, these additional discounts are tied to specific banks' credit and debit cards, and using them for shopping will help in reducing the total cart value. Moreover, buyers can also find a no-cost EMI payment option and exchange offers on specific products.

Here, we have listed the top laptop deals that Amazon has revealed ahead of the Prime Day sale. If you're looking for discounts on smart TVs, you can find them here. Offers on home appliances are listed here.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Top Laptop Deals Revealed

Model List Price Sale Price
HP Omen Gaming Rs. 1,64,293 Rs. 1,19,990
Acer Aspire Lite Rs. 50,990 Rs. 32,990
Asus Vivobook 15 Rs. 85,990 Rs. 61,990
HP 15s 12th Gen Rs. 60,000 Rs. 47,990
HP OmniBook 5 Rs. 99,527 Rs. 82,990
Asus Vivobook 13th Gen i5 Rs. 69,990 Rs. 52,990
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, Amazon Prime, Amazon sale, Amazon, HP, Acer, Asus
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Meta Invests $3.5 Billion in Ray-Ban Maker EssilorLuxottica in AI Glasses Push

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Top Laptop Deals Are Here
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 15 Pro 5G to Launch in India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset
  2. Moto G96 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Sony Lytia 700C Camera
  3. OnePlus Pad Lite With 11-Inch Display, 9,340mAh Battery Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 Expected
  5. Google Pixel Phones Receiving Monthly Software Update for July 2025
  6. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  7. Nothing Phone 3 Review: Enters the Big League With a Big Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE With 3.4-inch Cover Display, Exynos 2400 SoC Launched
  2. Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy Z Flip 7 Launched in India With 4.1-Inch Cover Screen, Exynos 2500 SoC
  3. Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy Z Fold 7 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 8-Inch Inner Display Launched in India
  4. Apple Pencil With 'Trackball' Tip, Ability to Draw on Any Surface Described in Patent Document
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Top Laptop Deals Are Here
  6. Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Launched in India With 300 Minutes of Run Time: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Appoints Indian-Origin Sabih Khan as New COO; Jeff Williams Shifts Focus to Apple Watch
  8. Meta Invests $3.5 Billion in Ray-Ban Maker EssilorLuxottica in AI Glasses Push
  9. The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Gets New Free Update That Allows Players to Experience Story Chronologically
  10. Gemini AI Upgraded to Support Google Home’s Broadcast Messages Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »