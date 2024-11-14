Technology News
The Night Agent Season 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed for January 2025 on Netflix

The Night Agent Season 2 drops on Netflix on January 23, 2025, with 10 action-packed episodes.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 November 2024 17:04 IST
The Night Agent Season 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed for January 2025 on Netflix

Photo Credit: Netflix

Season 2 of The Night Agent is set to debut on January 23, 2025

  • The Night Agent Season 2 lands on Netflix January 23, 2025.
  • Peter Sutherland faces new dangers in Season 2 of The Night Agent.
  • Season 2 of The Night Agent promises 10 gripping episodes.
The wait is nearly over for fans of The Night Agent, as Netflix has confirmed the return of its popular thriller series early next year. Season 2 will make its debut on Thursday, January 23, 2025. The highly anticipated new season promises 10 episodes packed with suspense, action and intrigue, continuing the story from where Season 1 left off. Originally, fans speculated a November 2024 release based on hints from the show's official social media. However, Netflix later confirmed a 2025 release, which, while disappointing to some, brings the series back to screens sooner than initially expected.

When and Where to Watch The Night Agent Season 2

Season 2 of The Night Agent will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix starting on January 23, 2025. Fans can look forward to a full 10-episode season, similar to the previous one, providing another round of intense storytelling and gripping plotlines for binge-watching. 

Official Trailer and Plot of The Night Agent Season 2

The newly released teaser hints at a storyline packed with high-stakes drama and suspense. In the upcoming season, Peter Sutherland, who won acclaim for his bravery in Season 1, secures a position within the elite Night Agent organisation. Yet, his role comes with risks, plunging him into a world where danger lurks at every corner and alliances are scarce. The trailer showcases scenes of Peter evading life-threatening situations, further building anticipation among viewers eager to see how he navigates this perilous environment.

Cast and Crew of The Night Agent Season 2

The Night Agent features a talented cast led by Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, joined by a dynamic ensemble supporting him through the series' tense moments. Created by Shawn Ryan, the series has captivated viewers with its sharp writing and action-packed sequences. The production team has ensured fans' expectations are met with a stellar cast and strong storytelling.

 

The Night Agent

The Night Agent

  • Release Date 23 March 2023
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, D.B. Woodside, Enrique Murciano, Eve Harlow, Sarah Desjardins, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Phoenix Raei
  • Director
    Seth Gordon
  • Producer
    David Beaubaire, Seth Fisher, Seth Gordon, Julia Gunn, Marney Hochman, Paul Neinstein, Shawn Ryan, William Sherak, Nicole Tossou, James Vanderbilt
