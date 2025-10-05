Technology News
English Edition

Tornado OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This British Period Drama Online?

Tornado is a British Period action movie that stars Kiko in the lead role. The plot explores themes of revenge, action, and emotions. Streaming soon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 October 2025 09:51 IST
Tornado OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This British Period Drama Online?

Watch this thrilling tale of a young Japanese samurai on a revenge quest—packed with action and emotion

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Tornado is a British Period Drama Action Film
  • The film stars Japanese star Kiko in the lead role
  • Streaming begins from Oct 10th, 2025, only on Lionsgate Play
Advertisement

Written and directed by John Maclean, Tornado is a British period drama movie that stars Koki in the lead role. The film revolves around Tornado, a samurai fighter, who embarks on a quest to take revenge for his father's murder and steal the gold of the loot. However, things get intense when she finally crosses paths with a crime gang led by the Sugarman and his son, Little Sugar. The movie has nerve-wrenching action sequences, followed by stellar performances by the starcast.

When and Where to Watch Tornado

This movie will be available for streaming from October 10, 2025, only on Lionsgate Play. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Tornado

Set in 1790s Britain, this film revolves around a young Japanese samurai fighter named Tornado (played by Koki), whose father is murdered by a set of criminals from a gang led by The Sugarman (portrayed by Tim Roth). Post his death, she embarks on a journey where she seeks to take revenge for her father's murder and steal the gold which the gang had looted. As she crosses the path with the Sugarman, her journey gets complicated. She will have to use her samurai fighting skills and experience to survive and get rid of the criminals.

Cast and Crew of Tornado

This movie stars the Japanese actor Koki in the lead role, followed by Nathan Malone, Tim Roth, Rory McCann, Jamie Michie, and more. The music composition of the film has been delivered by Jed Kurzel, while Robbie Ryan is the Cinematographer.

Reception of Tornado

The movie was theatrically released on June 13th, 2025, where it received an average response. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.6/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: movie, Lionsgate Play, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
M5 iPad Pro, AirTag 2 Launch Countdown: This Is When Apple Can Announce October Event

Related Stories

Tornado OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This British Period Drama Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale to Start on This Date; Bank Offers Teased
  2. OnePlus 15 Said to Carry the Largest Battery on a OnePlus Smartphone
  3. China Commences The Underwater Data Center To Foster Energy-Efficiency
  4. Flipkart Sale 2025: MacBook Air M2 Price in India to Drop Below Rs. 64,000
  5. Five Things You Need to Know About the AI Actress Tilly Norwood
  6. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Will Be Launched in India
  7. This Hardware Exec Could Become Apple's Next CEO After Tim Cook
#Latest Stories
  1. China Commences The Underwater Data Center To Foster Energy-Efficiency
  2. ESA Expands Deep Space Network with New Australian Antenna
  3. Over 100 Million Buildings Worldwide Could Face Flooding Risk From Rising Seas, Study Warns
  4. China Debuts ‘World’s Mightiest’ Centrifuge Hitting 300 Times Earth’s Gravity
  5. Swiss Solar Furnaces Recycling Watchmakers’ Waste Metal
  6. Jolly LLB 3 (2025) OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know About Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi Starrer Movie
  7. Mirai OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. The Game: You Never Play Alone Streaming Now on Netflix: What You Need to Know?
  9. Soch Toh Parey OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Punjabi Romance Movie Online?
  10. Game of Glory OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »