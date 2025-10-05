Tornado OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This British Period Drama Online?

Written and directed by John Maclean, Tornado is a British period drama movie that stars Koki in the lead role. The film revolves around Tornado, a samurai fighter, who embarks on a quest to take revenge for his father's murder and steal the gold of the loot. However, things get intense when she finally crosses paths with a crime gang led by the Sugarman and his son, Little Sugar. The movie has nerve-wrenching action sequences, followed by stellar performances by the starcast.

When and Where to Watch Tornado

This movie will be available for streaming from October 10, 2025, only on Lionsgate Play. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Tornado

Set in 1790s Britain, this film revolves around a young Japanese samurai fighter named Tornado (played by Koki), whose father is murdered by a set of criminals from a gang led by The Sugarman (portrayed by Tim Roth). Post his death, she embarks on a journey where she seeks to take revenge for her father's murder and steal the gold which the gang had looted. As she crosses the path with the Sugarman, her journey gets complicated. She will have to use her samurai fighting skills and experience to survive and get rid of the criminals.

Cast and Crew of Tornado

This movie stars the Japanese actor Koki in the lead role, followed by Nathan Malone, Tim Roth, Rory McCann, Jamie Michie, and more. The music composition of the film has been delivered by Jed Kurzel, while Robbie Ryan is the Cinematographer.

Reception of Tornado

The movie was theatrically released on June 13th, 2025, where it received an average response. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.6/10.