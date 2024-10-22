Technology News
English Edition

Laughing Buddha Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Laughing Buddha, a Rishab Shetty production, is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Discover the plot, cast, and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 October 2024 21:38 IST
Laughing Buddha Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: X/ prime video IN

Laughing Buddha, a Kannada film by Rishab Shetty, is now on Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights
  • Laughing Buddha is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  • Produced by Rishab Shetty, Laughing Buddha features Pramod Shetty
  • The film faced challenges in theatres but is now on a major platform
Advertisement

The popular Kannada movie, Laughing Buddha is now available on the popular OTT platform, the Prime Videos. The streaming giant revealed this information on its official social media handle. Even though Laughing Buddha received positive feedback from critics, it didn't quite make a mark at the box office. The movie finally got a streaming platform after seven weeks of its official threatrical release. The movie is directed by M. Bharath Raj and features Pramod Shetty in the lead role. The film revolves around the life of a kind-hearted police officer who is pushed to make drastic changes in order to save his job.

When and Where to Watch Laughing Buddha

Missed Laughing Buddha in theatres? Don't worry, it's now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film made its digital debut seven weeks after it hit the big screens, a fairly common wait time for Kannada films. Typically, these movies struggle to find streaming deals, and Laughing Buddha was no exception. Thanks to the persistence of producer Rishab Shetty, the film finally landed on Prime Videos, opening it up to a much larger audience.

The movie introduces us to Pramod Shetty's character, a gentle and well-liked police officer. The movie takes a sharp turn when his superiors give him an ultimatum—lose weight or lose his job. This unexpected demand puts him in a difficult spot, and the story follows his journey as he grapples with this pressure while trying to maintain his integrity.

Cast and Crew of Laughing Buddha

With Rishab Shetty backing the project, Laughing Buddha stars Pramod Shetty in the lead role, supported by Teju Belawadi, Sundar Raj, and Diganth. 

Reception of Laughing Buddha

While Laughing Buddha didn't see much commercial success in theatres, it received praise from critics for its performances and storyline. Thanks to its low budget, the film didn't suffer a heavy financial loss. It is now available to watch on  Prime Video and has got a second chance to reach the audience it missed during its theatrical release.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: laughing buddha, kannada movie, Amazon Prime video, Rishab Shetty, pramod shetty, Teju Belawadi, M. Bharath Raj
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Asus ROG Phone 9 Set to Launch on November 19 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip
Naughty Dog's Next Game Will Reportedly Focus on 'Player Freedom'
Laughing Buddha Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces New Logo and 7 New Services for Indian Consumers
  2. Devara Part 1 OTT Release: Junior NTR's Film Might Stream on Netflix
  3. OnePlus Diwali Sale Brings Big Discounts on OnePlus 12R, Nord 4, More
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Be First Phone in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  5. Poco C75 Launch Set for October 25, Price, Specifications Teased
  6. OnePlus 13 Will Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  7. Honor Magic 7 Series to Arrive With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, AI Features
  8. Xiaomi 15 Set to Launch This Month With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. MG ZS EV Prices Increased by Rs 32,000 in India for Select Variants
  2. Tata Tigor EV XE Features, Price in India, and More Details Explained
  3. Meet Quaestio Simpsonorum: The Oldest Asymmetrical Animal Found in Australia
  4. Research Reveals Three Young Asteroid Families as Main Sources of Earth’s Meteorites
  5. Bagheera Trailer: Sriimurali Stars in High-Octane Kannada Action Thriller
  6. NASA Crew-8 Mission Delayed Due to Bad Weather Conditions in Florida
  7. Mithya – The Darker Chapter OTT Release Date: Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani’s Revenge Drama Returns on ZEE5
  8. Lubber Pandhu OTT Release Date: Harish Kalyan and Dinesh Starrer Movie to Release on Disney+ Hotstar Next Month
  9. New Research Investigates Whether TRAPPIST-1 Planets Are Sending Radio Signals
  10. Laughing Buddha Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »