Laughing Buddha Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The popular Kannada movie, Laughing Buddha is now available on the popular OTT platform, the Prime Videos. The streaming giant revealed this information on its official social media handle. Even though Laughing Buddha received positive feedback from critics, it didn't quite make a mark at the box office. The movie finally got a streaming platform after seven weeks of its official threatrical release. The movie is directed by M. Bharath Raj and features Pramod Shetty in the lead role. The film revolves around the life of a kind-hearted police officer who is pushed to make drastic changes in order to save his job.

When and Where to Watch Laughing Buddha

Missed Laughing Buddha in theatres? Don't worry, it's now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film made its digital debut seven weeks after it hit the big screens, a fairly common wait time for Kannada films. Typically, these movies struggle to find streaming deals, and Laughing Buddha was no exception. Thanks to the persistence of producer Rishab Shetty, the film finally landed on Prime Videos, opening it up to a much larger audience.

The movie introduces us to Pramod Shetty's character, a gentle and well-liked police officer. The movie takes a sharp turn when his superiors give him an ultimatum—lose weight or lose his job. This unexpected demand puts him in a difficult spot, and the story follows his journey as he grapples with this pressure while trying to maintain his integrity.

Cast and Crew of Laughing Buddha

With Rishab Shetty backing the project, Laughing Buddha stars Pramod Shetty in the lead role, supported by Teju Belawadi, Sundar Raj, and Diganth.

Reception of Laughing Buddha

While Laughing Buddha didn't see much commercial success in theatres, it received praise from critics for its performances and storyline. Thanks to its low budget, the film didn't suffer a heavy financial loss. It is now available to watch on Prime Video and has got a second chance to reach the audience it missed during its theatrical release.