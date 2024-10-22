Qualcomm unveiled its Snapdragon 8 Elite processor at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii on Monday. Soon after the launch, Asus declared that its next gaming smartphone — ROG Phone 9 — will use the latest Snapdragon chip. The ROG Phone 8 successor will be announced next month. It is teased to arrive with AI features and a boxy design. The Asus ROG Phone 9 sports a hole punch display with minimal bezels and has LED lighting on the back.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Launch Date

The new Asus ROG Phone 9 will be launched on November 19 in select global markets. The launch event will be held simultaneously in Tai Pei at 7:00pm local time, Berlin at 12:00pm, and at 6:00am in New York (3:30 Pm IST). It is confirmed to be one of the first smartphones to adopt the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The newly unveiled Android mobile platform packs an Oryon CPU with eight cores, an enhanced Adreno GPU, and it supports up to LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC has a peak clock speed of 4.32GHz and includes the Hexagon NPU.

Asus has created a dedicated microsite to tease the launch of the ROG Phone 9. The listing has an "AI on, game on" tagline suggesting that the handset will ship with on-device AI features and an AniMe display.

The listing includes official renders of the ROG Phone 9 that show the phone in a black colour option with a hole-punch display design and minimal bezels, matching its predecessor's design language. It has a boxy design and boasts LED lighting on the back alongside a triple rear camera unit.

Asus will preview the ROG Phone 9 series at the ongoing Snapdragon Summit. It would debut as a successor to ROG Phone 8, which was unveiled during CES 2024 alongside ROG Phone 8 Pro.