Lazarus Miniseries: When and Where to Watch the Horror Thriller Online

The gripping tale by Harlan Coben, in Lazarus, is a total entertainer packed with suspense, family secrets, and haunting twists.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 August 2025 20:33 IST
Lazarus Miniseries: When and Where to Watch the Horror Thriller Online

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Lazarus, a mystery-filled psychological drama by Harlan Coben, premieres Oct 25 on Prime

Highlights
  • Joel returns home only to face his father's death
  • A decades-old unsolved murder resurfaces with unresolved conflicts
  • Twist aries as family ties start to blur between truth
Harlan Coben returns with a new mystery thriller, which is not novel-based. Lazarus is ready to stream on Prime on Wednesday, October 25, and the platform will release all the episodes at once. The streamer broadcasts Lazarus worldwide so viewers can view the series from any region simultaneously. Prime took to instagram to announce the season dropping on the platform very soon. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, story and other details.

When and Where to Watch Lazarus

Lazarus will be streaming online Prime Video on the OTT platform, starting October 25.

Lazarus Cast Details

Directed by Daniel O'Hara, Nicole Volavka, and Wayne Che Yip, written by Harlan Coben, Tom Farrelly, and Daniel Brocklehurst. The series features Sam Claflin, Billy Nighy, and Alexandara Roach, along with a supporting cast of David Fynn, Karla Crome, and Kate Ashfield, with many more.

The Storyline

The relationship between Sam, Joel and Billy is the core of this show. Joel is a forensic psychologist who returns home after the death of his father and finds himself pulled into the mysterious past. It also includes the haunting case of his sister's unexplained murder that occurred decades ago. In the same way, Lazarus is shown as someone with a complicated, character-driven dynamic that drives both emotional and paranoid.

The cast appears to be hiding something. The images released expose that the actors are tilting towards something more intimate, everyday experiences that heighten the impact of the later twist in the series. The show is set to release on Prime starting October 25.

Reception

With a gripping storyline, Lazarus has already built intense anticipation amongst the Harlan Coben fans. The series blends mystery, psychological drama and family secrets into this character-driven thriller. The series is set to release on Prime Video on October 25. Stay tuned to watch more.

 

