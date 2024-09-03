Technology News
English Edition

WazirX Hacker Moves Millions Worth of ETH Using Tornado Cash, Suggests Arkham Research

Speaking to Gadgets360 this week, WazirX co-founder Nischal Shetty confirmed that the hacker has not yet been identified.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 September 2024 17:51 IST
WazirX Hacker Moves Millions Worth of ETH Using Tornado Cash, Suggests Arkham Research

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Shoma Shimazaki

Research analysts believe that Lazarus Group could be behind the WazirX hack

Highlights
  • WazirX has not confirmed if Lazarus Group facilitated the hack
  • Tornado Cash is a sanctioned platform in the US
  • Hacker wired ETH 100 in each transaction to Tornado Cash
Advertisement

WazirX hacker, who remains unidentified since the hack in July, is reportedly moving around the stolen funds. Data collected by Arkham Research showed that the hacker is using the controversial Tornado Cash platform to do so. Out of the stolen amount of over $230 million (roughly Rs. 1,900 crore), the hacker seems to have moved $6.5 million (roughly Rs. 54.5 crore) worth of Ether tokens into Tornado Cash, which is now a sanctioned platform in the US.

Tornado Cash essentially lets people deposit their crypto tokens into a pool of various crypto tokens and transfer their funds to the destination wallet in the form of other cryptocurrencies. Tornado Cash has, in recent years, emerged as a popular tool among cyber criminals who do not wish to leave any trail while transferring funds obtained through illicit activities.

The hacker facilitated 26 transactions to wire the aforementioned amount into a Tornado Cash address, the data by Arkham shows. Etherscan data further showed that the hacker moved the funds in the form of ETH 100 per transaction. Screenshots of these details have surfaced on social media.

Speaking to Gadgets360 this week, WazirX co-founder Nischal Shetty confirmed that the hacker has not yet been identified. Research analysts have previously claimed that North Korea's infamous Lazarus Group could have executed this hack.

“Most of the research community says that the pattern matches with Lazarus group. But, you know, at the end of the day, Lazarus group is not someone who comes and owns up. So, you will never get confirmation. We've got, like, one of the best researchers in the industry, saying that the pattern exactly matches. We got some credible information that, you know, that's a possibility,” Shetty said.

WazirX, last week, took its first step towards restructuring its finances after the hack. The exchange filed for a mortarium in a Singapore court – buying time to analyse its liabilities and reorganise its capital. It may take up to six months before WazirX may complete the process.

Meanwhile, the exchange has opened INR withdrawals, and the team is encouraging users to extract 66 percent of the INR balances that have been unfrozen for now.

The exchange said it is working with law enforcement agencies and the CERT-In to identify the hacker.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, WazirX, Tornado Cash, Hack, Lazarus Group
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft AI Recall Feature Reportedly Cannot Be Uninstalled From Windows 11
Cardano Ecosystem Steps into Decentralised Governance Era with ‘Chang’: All Details

Related Stories

WazirX Hacker Moves Millions Worth of ETH Using Tornado Cash, Suggests Arkham Research
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Models May Get a New Coffee Colourway This Year
  2. You Can Now Make UPI Payments Even Without an Account With This Feature
  3. iPhone 15 Plus Now Available in India at Rs. 75,999 Via Flipkart: See Offers
  4. HP Victus Special Edition Laptops Launched in India: See Price
  5. Infinix Hot 50 5G Price Range in India, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Boult Bassbox X60, Bassbox X250, and Bassbox X500 Soundbars Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Cardano Ecosystem Steps into Decentralised Governance Era with ‘Chang’: All Details
  3. WazirX Hacker Moves Millions Worth of ETH Using Tornado Cash, Suggests Arkham Research
  4. Microsoft AI Recall Feature Reportedly Cannot Be Uninstalled From Windows 11
  5. Google Pixel Phones With Temperature Sensor Get Support for Body Temperature Measurement in Europe
  6. HMD Hyper Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options; Key Features Tipped Again
  7. iPhone 16 Pro Leaked Video Suggests New Coffee Colour Option and Camera Changes
  8. UPI Circle Feature With Access to Secondary User Payments Rolled Out in India by NPCI
  9. Realme Buds N1 India Launch Date Set for September 9; Design, Key Features Revealed
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE’s Charging Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »