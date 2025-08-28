Huawei Mate XTs is all set to launch in China next week. Just days before the formal debut, the company has started accepting pre-reservations for the tri-fold smartphone. The Huawei Mate XTs is listed in four colour options and three RAM and storage configurations. The listing and new Weibo teasers confirm the design of the Huawei Mate XTs. It is also confirmed to offer stylus support. The new model will succeed last year's Mate XT Ultimate Design. It is expected to run on the Kirin 9020 chipset.

Huawei Mate XTs Colourways Teased

Huawei has started accepting pre-reservations for the Huawei Mate XTs through Vmall in China. The listing confirms three RAM and storage configurations — 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB — for the tri-fold smartphone. It is confirmed to be available in Dark Black, Hibiscus, Ruihong, and White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The design of Huawei Mate XTs has been revealed through recent listings and Weibo teasers. It supports a stylus, allowing users to perform tasks like annotating files. The back panel of the phone features fine-textured lines, and it houses a diamond-cut camera module.

The camera island includes four sensors, with a pill-shaped LED flash positioned vertically at the centre. Just above the flash, Huawei has included the XMAGE branding, indicating enhanced imaging capabilities.

Huawei has already announced that the launch of the Huawei Mate XTs will take place on September 4 in China. The timing aligns closely with Apple's iPhone 17 series launch event, which is scheduled for September 9.

As per previous leaks, the Huawei Mate XTs will ship with the HarmonyOS 5.1 operating system and Kirin 9020 chipset. The Huawei Mate XT successor is said to come with a refined Tiangong dual-hinge system and a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for variable aperture. It is rumoured to offer satellite connectivity and feature a 7.9-inch main display. The brand could pack a 5,600mAh battery on the device.

The price of the upcoming Huawei Mate XTs is will be set at CNY 20,000 (roughly Rs. 2,43,400), according to a recent report.

