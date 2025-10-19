Technology News
Madam Sengupta Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch This Bangla Crime Thriller

Madam Sengupta is one of the most anticipated Bengali crime thriller movies that is finally streaming on OTT.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 October 2025 11:38 IST
Madam Sengupta Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch This Bangla Crime Thriller

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Get ready for a thrilling drama of chaos, conspiracies, hidden truths, and a series of shocking killings

Highlights
  • Madam Sengupta is a Bengali crime thriller movie
  • It stars Rituparna Sengupta and Rahul Bose in the key roles
  • Streaming now, only on Zee5
Madam Sengupta is a Bengali thriller drama movie that has been written by Sougata Basu. The movie, post-theatrical release, gained immense popularity, and with a lot of anticipation, it has finally landed on the digital screens. This film revolves around a cartoonist who investigates her daughter's murder, but uncovers a series of killings that point in the direction of her ex-husband, who has also been missing since the night of the murder. What unfolds next will certainly blow the minds away.

When and Where to Watch Madam Sengupta

The movie is now streaming on Zee5, only in the Bengali language. The viewers, however, must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Madam Sengupta

Directed by Sayantan Ghosal, this film follows a cartoonist named Anurekha Sengupta (Played by Rituparna Sengupta) who after the brutal murder of her daughter commences the investigation after seeking answers. Further, she is joined by a journalist Ranjan (Portrayed by Rahul Bose).

As their hunt delves deeper, they uncover some of the shocking truths. Also, while investigating the murder, they learn about a series of killings that are linked to her ex-husband, who has also been missing since the day of the murder. The movie explores themes of crime, politics, and betrayal.

Cast and Crew of Madam Sengupta

This Bengali thriller stars Rituparna Sengupta, Rahul Bose, Kaushik Sen, Ananya Chatterjee, Subrat Dutta, and more. The producer of the film is Pradip Kumar Nandy, while the cinematography has been done by Tuban.

Reception of Madam Sengupta

This movie was theatrically released on July 4th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.7/10.

 

Further reading: zee5, ott
