Technology News
English Edition

Game of Glory Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Abhishek Malhan-Hosted Game Show

Game of Glory is a game show where over 100 content creators will face physical and mental challenges to win the title of the ‘Ultimate Creator’.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 October 2025 20:55 IST
Game of Glory Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Abhishek Malhan-Hosted Game Show

Photo Credit: OTTPlay

Fukra Insan hosts 100 creators in the battle for ‘Ultimate Creator’

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Game of Glory is a reality game show
  • Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insan, is the host
  • Streaming now, only on JioHotstar
Advertisement

Game of Glory is a reality game show that has finally made its way to the OTT screens. This show is being hosted by the OG Furka Insan - Abhishek Malhan. The concept of the show involves 100 content creators coming together to compete through the challenges to obtain the title of the ‘ultimate creator'. From mind games to physical challenges, the contestants will have to face it all to win the battle. There are familiar faces that will appear for the season.

When and Where to Watch Game of Glory

This show is currently streaming on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online. New episode drops daily.

Official Trailer and Plot of Game of Glory

Hosted by Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insan, Game of Glory is a reality game show wherein over 100 content creators will compete to grab the crown of the ‘ultimate creator'. In the initial episode, Fukra Insan has chosen his best 10 creators who have been positioned as the Guardians of the Gloryverse.

This show will feature mental and physical challenges, where the battles will get complex as the levels proceed. Also, some of the challenges will involve creators shaving their heads, engaging in Paintball wars, while some will get new piercings. The battles will get intense, and the creators will have to face them all fearlessly.

Cast and Crew of Game of Glory

This show is being hosted by Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insan. Game of Glory stars some of the top content creators, like Vishaka Panwar, Ria Kataria, James Libang, Shubham Gaur, and more will be amongst the contestants.

Reception of Game of Glory

The show is receiving a decent response till now; however, the IMDb rating is unavailable.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: JioHotstar, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Launch Timeline, Price in India Leaked; Could Feature a 200-Megapixel Camera
Fujifilm X-E5 Mirrorless Digital Camera Launched in India With X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Sensor: Price, Features

Related Stories

Game of Glory Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Abhishek Malhan-Hosted Game Show
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Deals on Bestselling Laptops
  2. iQOO 15 Unboxing Leaked Ahead of October 20 China Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s GRACE Satellites Reveal Hidden Deep-Earth Process Behind Gravity Disturbance
  2. Apple Reportedly Planning M5 MacBook Lineup, New Mac Mini and Studio for 2026
  3. Game of Glory Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Abhishek Malhan-Hosted Game Show
  4. iQOO 15 Unboxing Leaked Ahead of October 20 China Launch; Confirms Design and More
  5. Google Is Reportedly Adding Always-On Display Media Controls to Pixel Watch 4
  6. Anthropic Warns That Minimal Data Contamination Can ‘Poison’ Large AI Models
  7. Honor Magic 8 Pro Confirmed to Get a 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera and Advanced Image Stabilisation
  8. Slack Opens Platform for Developers to Build AI Apps and Agents on Its Data
  9. Battlefield 6 Does Not Include Content Made by Generative AI, Says EA
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Camera Specifications Leaked; Could Feature 200-Megapixel Rear Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »