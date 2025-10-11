Game of Glory is a reality game show that has finally made its way to the OTT screens. This show is being hosted by the OG Furka Insan - Abhishek Malhan. The concept of the show involves 100 content creators coming together to compete through the challenges to obtain the title of the ‘ultimate creator'. From mind games to physical challenges, the contestants will have to face it all to win the battle. There are familiar faces that will appear for the season.

When and Where to Watch Game of Glory

This show is currently streaming on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online. New episode drops daily.

Official Trailer and Plot of Game of Glory

Hosted by Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insan, Game of Glory is a reality game show wherein over 100 content creators will compete to grab the crown of the ‘ultimate creator'. In the initial episode, Fukra Insan has chosen his best 10 creators who have been positioned as the Guardians of the Gloryverse.

This show will feature mental and physical challenges, where the battles will get complex as the levels proceed. Also, some of the challenges will involve creators shaving their heads, engaging in Paintball wars, while some will get new piercings. The battles will get intense, and the creators will have to face them all fearlessly.

Cast and Crew of Game of Glory

This show is being hosted by Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insan. Game of Glory stars some of the top content creators, like Vishaka Panwar, Ria Kataria, James Libang, Shubham Gaur, and more will be amongst the contestants.

Reception of Game of Glory

The show is receiving a decent response till now; however, the IMDb rating is unavailable.