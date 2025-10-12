Directed by Keisuke Onishi, the Daily Life of a Single 29-Year-Old Adventurer is a heartfelt adventure fantasy anime based on the manga with the same name. It showcases a peaceful adventurer who leads a quiet and solitary life. His life takes an unexpected bend when he rescues a mysterious girl from the slime. There is a cosy side to the storytelling, along with the added adventurous elements. This series has companionship, healing and purpose in the magical world. The viewers can expect wholesome vibes with beautiful visuals and an emotional journey.

When and Where to Watch:

Anime fans can watch the adventure fantasy series in January 2026. It will stream only on Crunchyroll. In India, it will be simulcast, so viewers will watch it on the same day as the episodes release in Japan.

Trailer and Plot:

The trailer glimpse towards the peaceful life of a 29-year-old adventurer who resides in a forest till his destiny leads him to something else, where he saves a young girl from the attack of a slime. He takes her in, and their regular life blends. Eventually, the girl opens her secrets, and she likes the kindness of the boy. The story offers humour, emotional warmth and adorable moments.

Cast and Crew

The cast has not yet been announced, although the production is being handled by HORNETS studio. The director of the series is Keisuke Onishi, with the designs of the characters done by Mika Takahashi. Ruka Kawamura has composed music.

Reception:

Pre-reactions from NYCC 2025 have been great and heartwarming. The viewers praised its adorable and charming ambience. It has become one of the awaited series. There is no IMDb rating for it yet.