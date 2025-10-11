Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale, which started on September 23 for all users, has now entered its “Diwali Special” phase. While the name has changed to capture the upcoming Indian festival, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant continues to offer the same lucrative discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, earphones, speakers, smartwatches, home appliances, and laptops. And, if you're in the market for a new laptop, there are plenty of options available from brands such as HP, Dell, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and more.

With so many choices, you can easily get confused about what to choose. To clear out the confusion, the company maintains an “Amazon Bestsellers” list, which features the most popular laptops on the platform based on sales. The list is also updated frequently to capture the latest trends. So, during the Diwali Special Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, opting for a device listed in the bestseller list is a safe choice.

During the sale, shoppers can take advantage of the direct, platform-based discounts. But to reduce the effective price further, they can also opt for the bank offers. If you own a credit or debit card from Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank, you can avail of up to 10 percent additional cashback on your transactions. Similar benefits can also be availed on using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Deals on Bestselling Laptops

Here, we have curated the best deals on laptops from the Amazon Bestsellers list. If you're in the market for 5-star split ACs, you can check the best deals here. Alternatively, if you're looking for wireless microphones, our buying guide can be found here.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.