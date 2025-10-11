Technology News
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Deals on Bestselling Laptops From Dell, HP and More

During the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, the HP 15 is priced at Rs. 59,990.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 October 2025 16:25 IST
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Deals on Bestselling Laptops From Dell, HP and More

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Customers can get added benefits such as instant discounts and cashbacks

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has entered the “Diwali Special” phase
  • Shoppers can avail up to 10 percent discount on select bank transactions
  • Select products also offer exchange bonuses
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale, which started on September 23 for all users, has now entered its “Diwali Special” phase. While the name has changed to capture the upcoming Indian festival, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant continues to offer the same lucrative discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, earphones, speakers, smartwatches, home appliances, and laptops. And, if you're in the market for a new laptop, there are plenty of options available from brands such as HP, Dell, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and more.

With so many choices, you can easily get confused about what to choose. To clear out the confusion, the company maintains an “Amazon Bestsellers” list, which features the most popular laptops on the platform based on sales. The list is also updated frequently to capture the latest trends. So, during the Diwali Special Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, opting for a device listed in the bestseller list is a safe choice.

During the sale, shoppers can take advantage of the direct, platform-based discounts. But to reduce the effective price further, they can also opt for the bank offers. If you own a credit or debit card from Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank, you can avail of up to 10 percent additional cashback on your transactions. Similar benefits can also be availed on using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Deals on Bestselling Laptops

Here, we have curated the best deals on laptops from the Amazon Bestsellers list. If you're in the market for 5-star split ACs, you can check the best deals here. Alternatively, if you're looking for wireless microphones, our buying guide can be found here.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Acer Aspire Lite Rs. 80,999 Rs. 57,990 Buy Here
Asus S16 Rs. 1,21,990 Rs. 87,990 Buy Here
HP 15 Rs. 83,033 Rs. 59,990 Buy Here
Asus S14 Rs. 1,08,990 Rs. 79,990 Buy Here
Lenovo Yoga Slim Rs. 1,13,290 Rs. 72,990 Buy Here
Dell AI PC Rs. 89,250 Rs. 66,490 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus Vivobook S16 OLED (S3607CA) Laptop

Asus Vivobook S16 OLED (S3607CA) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.40 kg
HP 15-FD1254TU Laptop

HP 15-FD1254TU Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Arc
Weight 1.65 kg
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon sale, laptops, HP, Dell, Acer, Asus, Lenovo
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
