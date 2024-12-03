Malayalam cinema continues to impress audiences with its diverse storytelling and compelling narratives. In 2024, a mix of new films and web series have been made available for streaming, offering a range of genres including psychological thrillers, mysteries and comedies. With platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Manorama Max hosting these releases, viewers have a wide array of options to explore from the comfort of their homes.

New Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch Online

Below is a roundup of the top Malayalam titles that you can watch online:

Bougainvillea

Release Date: December 13, 2024

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban

A gripping psychological thriller, Bougainvillea delves into the life of a couple entangled in a complex missing person's investigation. With an atmospheric setting and a layered narrative, this film promises edge-of-your-seat moments while exploring themes of trust and deception.

Her

Release Date: November 29, 2024

Genre: Drama

Where to Watch: Manorama Max

Cast: Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Urvashi

Her presents an emotionally charged story of five women who face personal battles and rise above challenges through resilience and solidarity. This moving film celebrates the power of sisterhood and empowerment with its nuanced storytelling.

Secret

Release Date: November 24, 2024

Genre: Mystery

Where to Watch: Manorama Max

Cast: Indrans, Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup

Secret revolves around a man plagued by ominous premonitions. As he struggles to change the course of fate, the mystery unfolds in unexpected ways, making it a compelling watch for fans of suspense and intrigue.

Kishkindha Kaandam

Release Date: November 19, 2024

Genre: Family Drama

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Lal, Biju Menon, Asha Sarath

This poignant family drama highlights the life of a retired soldier whose discovery of a missing firearm unravels buried secrets. Kishkindha Kaandam offers a heartwarming yet thought-provoking look at family bonds and unresolved pasts.

Thekku Vadakku

Release Date: November 19, 2024

Genre: Comedy

Where to Watch: Manorama Max

Cast: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Salim Kumar, Nimisha Sajayan

Thekku Vadakku is a delightful comedy centred around two feuding neighbours caught in a hilarious rivalry over land ownership. With sharp wit and a dose of humour, this film explores the absurdity of greed and pride.

Discover these exciting Malayalam films and series on your favourite streaming platforms and experience the magic of diverse storytelling from the comfort of your home.

Explore these films and more across streaming platforms to delve into the rich world of Malayalam cinema.