The psychological thriller Bougainvillea, directed by Amal Neerad, is all set for its OTT debut following its theatrical release on October 17, 2024. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi, and Fahadh Faasil in a cameo, the film will be available for streaming on SonyLIV from December 13, 2024. The movie has generated significant anticipation due to its unique storyline and the return of Jyothirmayi to cinema after more than a decade.

When and Where to Watch Bougainvillea

Starting December 13, Bougainvillea will be accessible on SonyLIV. The OTT platform made the announcement via social media, confirming that the film will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Fans can expect the film to stream from midnight on its release date.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bougainvillea

The trailer for Bougainvillea hints at a gripping narrative centred around Reethu, portrayed by Jyothirmayi, who suffers from retrograde amnesia. Her seemingly normal life with her husband, Dr Royce Thomas, played by Kunchacko Boban, takes a dark turn when she becomes the prime suspect in a series of cases of missing persons. As Reethu struggles to piece together her fragmented memories, long-buried secrets from her past begin to unravel. Fahadh Faasil makes a significant cameo as David Koshy IPS, the investigating officer. The film is inspired by Lajo Jose's novel Ruthinte Lokham.

Cast and Crew of Bougainvillea

The film features performances by Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi, Veena Nandakumar, and Sharaf U Dheen, among others. Amal Neerad co-wrote the screenplay alongside Lajo Jose. The music is composed by Sushin Shyam, with cinematography by Anend C Chandran and editing by Vivek Harshan.

Reception of Bougainvillea

Bougainvillea received mixed to positive reviews during its theatrical run and earned Rs. 35 crores at the box office. It has an IMDb rating of 6.7/10. The film is noted for its intense storytelling and marks Jyothirmayi's return after her last film in 2014.