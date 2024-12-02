Technology News
English Edition

Despatch OTT Release Date: Manoj Bajpayee's Upcoming Investigative Thriller to be Available on This Date

Despatch, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is a high-stakes investigative thriller set against India’s changing journalism landscape.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 December 2024 15:42 IST
Despatch OTT Release Date: Manoj Bajpayee's Upcoming Investigative Thriller to be Available on This Date

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Audience can stream Despatch exclusively on ZEE5 starting December 13, 2024.

Highlights
  • Manoj Bajpayee leads in Despatch, an investigative thriller
  • The film explores India's evolving journalism and media crisis
  • Despatch streams on ZEE5 from December 13, 2024
Advertisement

Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee takes centre stage in Despatch, a high-stakes investigative thriller directed by Kanu Behl. The film is set against the backdrop of India's transforming journalism industry, sheds light on the intersection of traditional reporting and digital upheaval. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies, the narrative centres around Joy, a journalist whose pursuit of a Rs. 8,000 crore scandal places him in peril. The gripping teaser reveals Joy navigating personal and professional crises, balancing the escalating dangers of exposing corruption with the rapidly shifting media landscape. Despatch will be available for streaming on ZEE5 from December 13, marking its much-anticipated OTT release after successful festival screenings.

When and Where to Watch Despatch

Audience can stream Despatch exclusively on ZEE5 starting December 13, 2024. The film gained significant traction following its screenings at the MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival and the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Official Trailer and Plot of Despatch

Although we are yet to see an official trailer, Zee5 has given a teaser released on its official channel. The teaser opens with a tense scene with Joy's apartment under attack by unknown assailants, followed by a threatening phone call warning him to abandon his investigation. As Joy unravels the layers of an Rs. 8,000 crore financial scam, the stakes grow higher, with rivals resorting to legal threats and intimidation tactics. The line, "Once the story is out…," hints at Joy's resolve to stand firm against adversity, showcasing the ethical dilemmas and physical threats faced by investigative journalists.

Cast and Crew of Despatch

Manoj Bajpayee stars as Joy, joined by Shahana Goswami, Arrchita Agarwaal and Ritu Parna Sen in pivotal roles. The screenplay is written by Kanu Behl and Ishani Banerjee delving deep into the challenges of modern journalism. With Behl as the director and Screwvala as the producer, the film promises a compelling mix of storytelling and social commentary, per several reports.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Manoj Bajpayee, Despatch, ZEE5, Ronnie Screwvala
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Fanatics OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Documentary on South Indian Cinema Online?

Related Stories

Despatch OTT Release Date: Manoj Bajpayee's Upcoming Investigative Thriller to be Available on This Date
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Tipped to Launch Three New Phones in the First Half of 2025
  2. iQOO Neo 10R May Launch in India Soon; RAM, Storage Variants Tipped
  3. Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Check out The Full List of Winners
  4. OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Teased to Launch This Week
  5. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 India Launch Date Announced
  6. Noise Air Clips OWS Earphones Launched in India: See Price
  7. Here Are the Best PlayStation Store Black Friday Deals on PS4 and PS5 Games
  8. This AI App Predicts When You Will Die and How to Improve Life Expectancy
#Latest Stories
  1. Alibaba Researchers Unveil Marco-o1 AI Model As Another Reasoning-Focused Competitor to OpenAI’s o1
  2. Huawei Announces Global Launch Event for December 12, Teases Mate X6
  3. Best PlayStation Black Friday Deals on PS4 and PS5 Games: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Alan Wake 2 and More
  4. Understanding Blood Types: Rare Groups Beyond ABO and Rh Factor Explained
  5. Despatch OTT Release Date: Manoj Bajpayee's Upcoming Investigative Thriller to be Available on This Date
  6. Fanatics OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Documentary on South Indian Cinema Online?
  7. Bougainvillea OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Psychological Thriller Starring Kunchacko Boban and Jyothirmayi
  8. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 to Launch in India on December 6; to Be Available on Amazon
  9. Noise Air Clips OWS Earphones With Up to 40 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Check out The Full List of Winners
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »