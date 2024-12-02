Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee takes centre stage in Despatch, a high-stakes investigative thriller directed by Kanu Behl. The film is set against the backdrop of India's transforming journalism industry, sheds light on the intersection of traditional reporting and digital upheaval. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies, the narrative centres around Joy, a journalist whose pursuit of a Rs. 8,000 crore scandal places him in peril. The gripping teaser reveals Joy navigating personal and professional crises, balancing the escalating dangers of exposing corruption with the rapidly shifting media landscape. Despatch will be available for streaming on ZEE5 from December 13, marking its much-anticipated OTT release after successful festival screenings.

When and Where to Watch Despatch

Audience can stream Despatch exclusively on ZEE5 starting December 13, 2024. The film gained significant traction following its screenings at the MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival and the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Official Trailer and Plot of Despatch

Although we are yet to see an official trailer, Zee5 has given a teaser released on its official channel. The teaser opens with a tense scene with Joy's apartment under attack by unknown assailants, followed by a threatening phone call warning him to abandon his investigation. As Joy unravels the layers of an Rs. 8,000 crore financial scam, the stakes grow higher, with rivals resorting to legal threats and intimidation tactics. The line, "Once the story is out…," hints at Joy's resolve to stand firm against adversity, showcasing the ethical dilemmas and physical threats faced by investigative journalists.

Cast and Crew of Despatch

Manoj Bajpayee stars as Joy, joined by Shahana Goswami, Arrchita Agarwaal and Ritu Parna Sen in pivotal roles. The screenplay is written by Kanu Behl and Ishani Banerjee delving deep into the challenges of modern journalism. With Behl as the director and Screwvala as the producer, the film promises a compelling mix of storytelling and social commentary, per several reports.