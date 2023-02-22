Oppo is in the process of rolling out the Android 13-based ColorOS 13 software update for its compatible smartphones. The latest phones to get the latest ColorOS 13 stable version are Oppo F19, Oppo F19s, Oppo A77s, Oppo A74, and Oppo A95. While Oppo F19, F19s, and A77s are getting the update in India, A74 and A95 ColorOS 13 update is available in Indonesia only. The latest OS update on these phones comes with a new aquamorphic design, improved system speed, stability, battery life, and more.

Oppo has announced the rollout of ColorOS 13 on Oppo F19s, Oppo F19, Oppo A77s, Oppo A74, and Oppo A95 via its community page. The Oppo F19 and F19s are receiving the update in India only, while the latest OS update on Oppo A77s is rolling out in India and Indonesia. Oppo A74 and Oppo A95 ColorOS 13 update is available in Indonesia only.

The latest OS update comes with a host of new features and changes to the UI. It brings customisable UI, aquamorphic design theme colours, and new Material You icons. It is also said to improve system speed, and stability, as well as battery life, performance, home screen management, and other features.

Oppo's community page recommends that users back up crucial data on their smartphones before updating them to avoid any data loss. It also says that once updated, the system will automatically perform several actions to optimize the phone and this may cause heating, lagging, and/or battery draining on the device. Hence, users should not use their phones and charge them for a whole night after updating successfully. The smartphones will start working normally within a few days, it added.

Additionally, the update may also cause technical issues to some third-party applications that are not compatible with Android 13. Users are suggested to update those apps to their latest versions.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.