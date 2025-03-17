Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Punjabi cinema's latest release, Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni, directed by Rakesh Dhawan, hit theatres worldwide on October 11, 2024. The film, featuring Amrinder Gill, Sunanda Sharma, and Sayani Gupta, explores an unconventional relationship between a truck driver and an independent woman. Despite moderate performance in India, it has gained significant traction overseas. With a storyline revolving around personal struggles, cultural contrasts, and lighthearted moments, the film has drawn attention for its engaging execution and vibrant portrayal of two distinct worlds.

When and Where to Watch Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni

The movie was released in cinemas on October 11, 2024. It will be released on March 27 on Chaupal App.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni

The trailer provided glimpses of a narrative interwoven with humour, emotions, and cultural diversity. Amrinder Gill plays Satta, a truck driver seeking a practical wife, while Sunanda Sharma's Jindi dreams of luxury. Their paths cross unexpectedly, leading to a dynamic relationship that challenges traditional romance norms. A subplot follows a man overcoming childhood bullying and stammering, gaining legal knowledge through his uncle's courtroom experiences. The film blends these elements, creating a story of resilience, aspirations, and relationships.

Cast and Crew of Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Amrinder Gill, Sunanda Sharma, Sayani Gupta, Hardeep Gill, Sayaji Shinde, Jarnail Singh, Sukhi Chahal, Deedar Gill, Vishwanath Chatterjee, and Mohini Toor. It is produced by Karaj Gill and Darshan Sharma under the direction of Rakesh Dhawan.

Reception of Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni

The film has received positive feedback, particularly from international audiences. On IMDb, it holds a rating of 9.2/10