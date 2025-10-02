Technology News
My Hero Academia Final Season OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Anime fans have been waiting for this moment, and the final season of My Hero Academia has finally arrived.

Updated: 2 October 2025
My Hero Academia Final Season OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Crunchyroll

The final season of My Hero Academia arrives! Stream on Crunchyroll, explore plot, cast & fan buzz

Highlights
  • My Hero Academia Final Season streaming on Crunchyroll this weekend
  • Features Deku, Shigaraki, and All For One in the ultimate showdown
  • Directed by Kenji Nagasaki and animated by Studio Bones
Anime fans, the wait is over! The final season of My Hero Academia has arrived in a cinematic finale by Kohei Horikoshi, an epic superhero story. From its first appearance, the show has featured action-packed battles. It gives a message of heroism. The final season of My Hero Academia is going to be grand in its success. It is so captivating that the audience is excited to watch the action scenes, heartfelt talks by Deku and also for his heroic image.

When and Where to Watch

The final season of My Hero Academia is coming on Crunchyroll this weekend.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer gives a glimpse of the endgame as you have never seen before. The plot shows the full-fledged war between the heroes, initiated by Deku and others. The protagonists were Shigaraki and All For One. During the collapse of civilisation under the war, bravery, friendship and sacrifice, instead of anything that reflects the structure of society. This final edge is not only testing the powers of characters but also their beliefs as peace bringers and heroes.

Cast and Crew

This season is animated by Studio Bones. The director is Kenji Nagasaki, along with other members. Voice actresses are Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya, Kenta Miyake as All Might, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Katsuki Bakugo. The second season continues to follow Horikoshi's manga by adding depth to the emotions with wonderful animation and slaying music.

Reception

Early previews and fan reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with an IMDb rating of 8.2. There is an insane craze among the fans for this season.

 

JWST Delivers First-Ever Weather Report of Rogue Brown Dwarf World Glowing With Auroras
Little Hearts (2025) Telugu OTT Release: What You Need to Know about its Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More

